Tool, Janelle Monáe and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

June 8, 2023 11:44AM

Tool returns! Travis Shinn
Janelle Monáe is releasing a new album this week titled The Age of Pleasure. Monáe will be touring in support of the album in the fall and will make a stop at Red Rocks on Thursday, September 7. Tickets are $51-$495 and are on sale now.

Tool just announced an appearance at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Tuesday, October 3. Tickets are $95.95-$146 and go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Joji: Pandemonium Tour: With SavageRealm, Lil Toe and Kenny Beats, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$149.50

BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER
Tool: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $95.95-$146

GOTHIC THEATRE
Tessa Violet: MY GOD! Tour: With Frances Forever, Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $25.95-$30
Jessie Murph: Cowboys and Angels Tour: Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50
Christian French: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $23
Leisure: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $25
Muscadine Bloodline: Teenage Dixie Tour: With Gabe Lee, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $25

HI-DIVE
Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners: With JLR Band, Wed., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
CIVIC: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $18
Mass of the Fermenting Dregs: Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$17

MARQUIS THEATER
B4B Talent & Ent. presents: Rockabilly Summer Kickoff: Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., $15-$25
Lifenoize: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $20
Suicide Cages: 'Cascading Failure' Album Release Show: With Leveler, Dirty Heavy, Dead Gods and Harbor, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $15
Mike Mains and the Branches: Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $15
Hockey Dad: Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $20
Yacht Rock Club: Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Royel Otis: US ’23 Sofa Kings Tour: With Friko, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $18
THEY. : Nü Moon Tour: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $25
Just Friends + Bearings: The Alive & Loud Tour: With Youth Fountain and Young Culture, Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $22

MERCURY CAFE
Ground Loop: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $15
Ben Chapman & Co.: With Tyler Halverson, Thu., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $18

MISSION BALLROOM
DJ Diesel presents: Shaq’s Bass All-Stars (Female Edition): With Jessica Audiffred, So Tuff So Cute (GG Magree x Mija), Aimmia and Softest Hard, Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $35
Champagne Drip: Champagne With Friends: With Tripp St., Mad Zach, Sully, Xotix and Common Creation, Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$69
Ben Howard: IS IT? North America Tour: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $49.75

OGDEN THEATRE
Lukas Nelson: With Promise of the Real, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $35
Jeremy Zucker: is nothing sacred? The Tour: Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$66.50
Hiss Golden Messenger: With Adeem the Artist, Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $26.95-$32

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Eric Gales: Thu., Aug. 17, 8:30 p.m., $25-$35
Corook: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers: With Deanna Bogart, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $27-$52
Margaret Glaspy: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $22-$25

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Seth Meyers: Thu., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $39-$89
Pedro Capo: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $39-$75

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Janelle Monáe: Age of Pleasure Tour: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $51-$495
San Holo: Existential Dance Music: With Whethan, William Black, Rome In Silver and OddKidOut, Wed., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $49.95-$89.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Joy Subtraction: With Elegant Everyone, Dead Pioneers and Bryon Parker, Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $10-$13

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
City and Colour: Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $46
Kiltro: With Don Chicharron, Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $25
Neil Frances: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25
Boris: With Melvins, Mon., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $35
The Darkness: Permission to Land 20: Tue., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $39.50
Los Gemelos de Sinaloa: El Bueno y El Malo Tour 2023: Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $79
Vacations & Last Dinosaurs present: Tourzilla: Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $29.50

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
