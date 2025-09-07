Review: Japanese Breakfast Proves to Be a Top Indie-Rock Band

From a stage dressed up to look like Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, indie-rock outfit Japanese Breakfast rocked a packed Mission Ballroom on September 6. The show came through as part of the band's Melancholy Tour, celebrating its fourth album and first official studio album, For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women).
This performance was anything but melancholy, though, especially as prolific frontwoman Michelle Zauner strutted and shimmied across the stage with an infectious buoyancy, singing songs about aging, social challenges and ancient mythology from the recent album and others.
After a short break, Japanese Breakfast took the stage to a dreamy string intro in mostly total darkness, save for a lantern carried by Zauner. The nautical stage called back to the birth of the goddess Venus, with a giant pink clam in the center and large stage props painted to look like waves crashing around the outskirts of the stage, all in front of a massive, cloud-painted backdrop. As Zauner waltzed to perch on the front of the clam, the band opened with an impassioned live version of Melancholy opener, "Here is Someone."
The sound echoed through the hall with a graceful, reflective tone, backed by violinist and flautist Lauren Baba, saxophonist Adam Schatz, bassist Deven Craige, and drummer and backing vocalist Craig Hendrix.
"Jubilee really put me at the forefront of, like, I suddenly really was looked at as a singer," Zauner said. "The lead single on that album kind of wasn't even really written for me. I had written it with the idea that I would sell it to a pop star or something. It was very hard for me to sing, and a lot of the songs on [Jubilee] required this kind of showmanship that was sort of difficult for me to put on, I think, over and over again."
"Denver, I have a bias against you, to be honest, because I associate you with outdoor types, and as an indoor kid, I'm not sure about you," Zauner joked after "The Woman That Loves You." "But tonight has been lovely."
With a spotlight fixed on her for much of the song, Zauner's soft vocals reverberated through the room on "Posing for Cars," singing:
And how could you ever conceive
How much I need you, how truly barren I can be?
They say that time, it is the only certainty,
But it's been one o'clock for hours,
Oh the day is long untangling
Midway through the song, the band joined in for a big dynamic boost, during which she and Bradley exchanged knowing glances and smiles around his lead guitar riffs. Japanese Breakfast then closed the initial set with the darkened-pop anthem "Posing in Bondage," before coming back out for a four-song encore with "Paprika," "Be Sweet," "Diving Woman," and "Everybody Wants To Love You" — the latter of which brought Lew back on-stage to deliver backing vocals.
The performance further solidified Japanese Breakfast as one of contemporary indie rock and indie pop's most important bands. The elaborate stage setup and performance not only showcased Zauner's cohesive vision as a songwriter and album world-builder, but it also revealed a mature band after years under the spotlight, melding DIY indie roots with a storytelling prowess that only comes along every so often.
Check out more photos from the show below:
