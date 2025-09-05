Jem Zornow Is Ready To Release His Debut Album

After eight years of work, multi-instrumentalist and musician Jem Zornow is more than ready to release his debut album, Find A Little Light, to the world on Saturday, September 13. The nine-track album touches on such themes as growing up, giving up and progressing through life in your thirties — all part of Zornow's lived experience.
Simply put, it's about the highs and lows of adulthood, captured in soulful vocals. However, the journey that led the Denver musician to share some of his most personal experiences wasn't an easy one.
Originally from New Jersey, Zornow grew up listening to show tunes, classic rock and George Gershwin. While being trained as a classical vocalist, he often sang lots of jazz classics and musical-theater tracks, which heavily influenced his songwriting. On Mother's Day 2014, when Zornow moved to Colorado, he was welcomed by three inches of snow and decided to explore the local music scene available.
"The interesting thing that happened when I moved to Colorado is I got all tied up in the bluegrass scene here," Zornow says. "When I came out here, I learned how to play the banjo, started hanging out in bluegrass jams and developed a real love for playing [the genre]."
As an educator, Zornow has taught subjects such as music, math and SAT-prep; he says that helping people find their passions and desires is what makes him happy. But it's music that informs much of his social life, whether it's learning new instruments or jamming out with friends. Playing with artists such as jazz ensemble Coyote Gray and bluegrass/folk trio Two-Ton Turtle, Zornow knows how to play the banjo, ukulele, piano, ambient guitar and vocals. When he began to perform solo gigs, genres such as jazz, Americana and folk seamlessly blended together and eventually formed his own unique sound.
"As a lifelong learner, the [music] that I make could never stay the same," Zornow says. "[Throughout] the record, you're going to hear all of these snapshots from the different fascinations that I've had. Jazz pop, fusion, bluegrass and blue shuffle, there's all [these genres] on there."
When it came to writing songs for Find A Little Light, Zornow says that it was hard to summarize an entire decade of his life when writing songs for Find A Little Light, especially when he experienced different emotions in his thirties. Described as "a meditation on grief and optimism," tracks like "Seeing It With You" and "Hang the Moon" see Zornow consistently finding optimism — during isolation in COVID-19 pandemic or passing through the Mekong River with his wife on a humid day brimming with bugs.
Zornow mentions that the lose of a close individual and a job layoff were not only apart of a difficult chapter for him, but inspired him to find the optimism in the face of sadness, depression and grief. In the moment of hurt, the musician decided to recognize the power of finding the light and how impactful it is on an individual.
"The whole record was really born from this tremendously difficult time in my life. I had been writing music for a long time, but ultimately took refuge in it [through] this project," Zornow says. "These nine songs came from that desolation and desperately needing something to swim towards. That's what Find A Little Light is."
With the arrival of Find A Little Light, Zornow wants to ensure that record is not only listened to, but to bring local music enthusiasts together for an unforgettable night of distinctive sound and bonding at an album-release show at the Bug Theatre on Saturday, September 13. From the unique charm of his eight-piece band to special guests that will perform alongside the musician, Zornow wants the event to be something that sticks with attendees.
The live show will be split into two 45-minute acts: The first act comprises a playthrough of the album with guests playing instruments as Zornow leads the crowd with his vocals, and the second features new music that hasn't been recorded and will be exclusive to the event. Even though the process of figuring out how to compose for the large band, Zonrow is excited and ready to take the stage next week.
"I can tell you this from our rehearsal, we sound really fucking good," Zornow says. "We're putting on a really good show."
Jem Zornow, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 13, The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street. Tickets are $26.50.