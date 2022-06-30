John Denver Tribute, Lumineers Play Coors Field and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

John Denver's Rocky Mountain High album is paid tribute by the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall on Thursday, September 8. Tickets are $15-$98.
Manchester Orchestra plays the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, October 5. Tickets are $35-$65. Here are all the new concert announcements:
COORS FIELD
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Lumineers: Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., $39-$400
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Secret Walls: Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $25
Midnight.Blue: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $25
Amanda Shires: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22.50
Alex Cameron: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $22
Makaya McCraven: Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $24.50
Blitzkid: Sun., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Bartees Strange: Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
John Denver's Rocky Mountain High: Thu., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
BOULDER THEATER
Teddy Swims: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $24.99
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20 (Ballroom)
Deorro: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25 (Other Side)
BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER
Judas Priest: Thu., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Santigold: The Holified Tour: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
FOX THEATRE
Cycles: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Deezy Le Phunk: Sat., July 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Sullivan King: Fri., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $29-$35
Govt Mule: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $89.50-$95
Bumpin Uglies: With Kyle Smith., Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20
GOTHIC THEATRE
Declan McKenna: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Pusha T: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Alexander 23: With renforshort., Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$28
Ocean Alley: Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Float Like a Bufflo: With The Keeps., Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $0-$10
HI-DIVE
CXCXCX: With Occidental, Perdi La Luz, K129 and credelacrvvp., Fri., July 22, 9 p.m., $5
Knuckle Pups: With Two-Headed Sweater and Lu Lagoon., Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Lost Relics: With Old Skin, Merlock and Suicide Cages., Sat., Aug. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Marissa Nadler: With Bluebook., Mon., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Of Feather and Bone/ ORYX/ Psywar: With ORYX and Psywar., Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $15
Phthisis: With Angelic Desolation, Berated and Cronos Compulsion., Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15
LEVITT PAVILION
Rise Against: Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $45-$50
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Local Honeys: Tue., July 26, $13
MARQUIS THEATER
Warley & Jalu: Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $15
We Came As Romans: Sun., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $32
Alesana: The Emptiness: With Vampires Everywhere, Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $24.50
Ginger Root: Mon., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $18
MISSION BALLROOM
Manchester Orchestra: Wed., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65
Turnstile: Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $35.50-$99.50
Two Door Cinema Club: Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$75
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: With Goofball Bucket., Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $15-$20
OGDEN THEATRE
Murder by Death: With Amigo the Devil., Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
Minnesota: With Zeke Beats., Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30
One Ok Rock: With You Me at Six and Fame on Fire., Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $31.50-$35.50
Dayglow: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$76
Fletcher: With Chapell Roan., Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $34.95-$38
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Big Styles Presents: The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ: Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Boyfriend: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $16-$20
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kip Moore: Fire On Wheels Tour: With Boy Named Banjo., Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $46-$66
Matt Nathanson: Mon., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$55
Cafe Tacvba: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$119
Dropkick Murphys: With Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern., Thu., Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m., $42.50-$79.50
Alan Parsons Live Project: Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $45.50
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live: With Jinx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $49-$299
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Lettuce: With Tower of Power., Wed., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95
Walk the Sky: Fri., July 22; Sat., July 23, $39.75-$49.75.
Highly Suspect: With Iann Dior, Spiritbox and Destroy Boys., Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $44.50-$85
SCULPTURE PARK
Quinn Christopherson: Sun., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., $54.95-$60
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Julie Geller and The Beating Hearts: Wed., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20
Chris Knight: Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Myron McKinley Trio: Sat., Oct. 22, 10 p.m., $45-$55
SUMMIT
Dance Gavin Dance: With Royal Coda and Body Thief., Mon., Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., $35
Emo Nite: Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $11-$21
The Contortionist: With Rivers of Nihil., Sat., Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Front Bottoms: With The Joy Formidable and Mobley., Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., $31
Batushka North America Pilgrimage 2022: Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $22
Paul Kalkbrenner: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $29.75
Monolink Under Darkening Skies Tour: Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50
VELVET ELK LOUNGE
Mishka & Of Good Nature: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25
THE VENUE
Buckcherry: Wed., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $25-$400
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.