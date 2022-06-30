Support Us

John Denver Tribute, Lumineers Play Coors Field and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

June 30, 2022 5:00AM

The Lumineers play Coors Field on July 22.
The Lumineers will play none other than Coors Field on Friday, July 22. Tickets are $39-$400.

John Denver's Rocky Mountain High album is paid tribute by the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall on Thursday, September 8. Tickets are $15-$98.

Manchester Orchestra plays the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, October 5. Tickets are $35-$65. Here are all the new concert announcements:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

COORS FIELD
The Lumineers: Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., $39-$400

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Secret Walls: Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $25
Midnight.Blue: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $25
Amanda Shires: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22.50
Alex Cameron: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $22
Makaya McCraven: Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $24.50
Blitzkid: Sun., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Bartees Strange: Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
John Denver's Rocky Mountain High: Thu., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Teddy Swims: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $24.99

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20 (Ballroom)
Deorro: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25 (Other Side)

BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER
Judas Priest: Thu., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Santigold: The Holified Tour: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75

FOX THEATRE
Cycles: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Deezy Le Phunk: Sat., July 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Sullivan King: Fri., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $29-$35
Govt Mule: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $89.50-$95
Bumpin Uglies: With Kyle Smith., Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20

GOTHIC THEATRE
Declan McKenna: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Pusha T: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Alexander 23: With renforshort., Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$28
Ocean Alley: Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Float Like a Bufflo: With The Keeps., Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $0-$10

HI-DIVE
CXCXCX: With Occidental, Perdi La Luz, K129 and credelacrvvp., Fri., July 22, 9 p.m., $5
Knuckle Pups: With Two-Headed Sweater and Lu Lagoon., Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Lost Relics: With Old Skin, Merlock and Suicide Cages., Sat., Aug. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Marissa Nadler: With Bluebook., Mon., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Of Feather and Bone/ ORYX/ Psywar: With ORYX and Psywar., Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $15
Phthisis: With Angelic Desolation, Berated and Cronos Compulsion., Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15

LEVITT PAVILION
Rise Against: Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $45-$50

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Local Honeys: Tue., July 26, $13

MARQUIS THEATER
Warley & Jalu: Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $15
We Came As Romans: Sun., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $32
Alesana: The Emptiness: With Vampires Everywhere, Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $24.50
Ginger Root: Mon., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $18

MISSION BALLROOM
Manchester Orchestra: Wed., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65
Turnstile: Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $35.50-$99.50
Two Door Cinema Club: Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$75

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: With Goofball Bucket., Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $15-$20

OGDEN THEATRE
Murder by Death: With Amigo the Devil., Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
Minnesota: With Zeke Beats., Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30
One Ok Rock: With You Me at Six and Fame on Fire., Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $31.50-$35.50
Dayglow: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$76
Fletcher: With Chapell Roan., Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $34.95-$38

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Big Styles Presents: The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ: Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Boyfriend: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $16-$20

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kip Moore: Fire On Wheels Tour: With Boy Named Banjo., Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $46-$66
Matt Nathanson: Mon., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$55
Cafe Tacvba: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$119
Dropkick Murphys: With Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern., Thu., Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m., $42.50-$79.50
Alan Parsons Live Project: Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $45.50
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live: With Jinx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $49-$299

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Lettuce: With Tower of Power., Wed., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95
Walk the Sky: Fri., July 22; Sat., July 23, $39.75-$49.75.
Highly Suspect: With Iann Dior, Spiritbox and Destroy Boys., Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $44.50-$85

SCULPTURE PARK
Quinn Christopherson: Sun., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., $54.95-$60

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Julie Geller and The Beating Hearts: Wed., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20
Chris Knight: Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Myron McKinley Trio: Sat., Oct. 22, 10 p.m., $45-$55

SUMMIT
Dance Gavin Dance: With Royal Coda and Body Thief., Mon., Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., $35
Emo Nite: Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $11-$21
The Contortionist: With Rivers of Nihil., Sat., Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Front Bottoms: With The Joy Formidable and Mobley., Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., $31
Batushka North America Pilgrimage 2022: Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $22
Paul Kalkbrenner: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $29.75
Monolink Under Darkening Skies Tour: Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50

VELVET ELK LOUNGE
Mishka & Of Good Nature: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25

THE VENUE
Buckcherry: Wed., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $25-$400

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
