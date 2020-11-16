 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Music News |

John Legend Steals This School of Rock Aurora Alum on The Voice

Katrina Leibee | November 16, 2020 | 6:55am
Lauren Frihauf on The Voice.
The Voice
Lauren Frihauf, a sixteen-year-old musician from Wiggins, is making waves on The Voice.

Frihauf has been singing since she was eleven, and honed her musical chops at the School of Rock Aurora and even toured with the School of Rock AllStars. She was a fan of The Voice while growing up, and was finally ready to audition in Nashville this year.

"I kind of wanted to see what I could do on my own, so I just felt like I was ready to take it on," she says.

Frihauf originally auditioned with the song "Come to My Window," by Melissa Etheridge, and she picked Gwen Stefani's team after both Stefani and John Legend swirled around in their chairs, hoping to snag her. But after a Battle Round duet of "If the World Was Ending," by JP Saxe, Stefani picked competitor Payge Turner over Frihauf.

Both singers still knocked the song out of the park, and Saxe even commented, "I love this so much," on the video.

Working with Stefani "was really awesome," says Frihauf. "She’s got a really cool perspective. She really helped Payge and I find our artistry with the song and helped us along with it."

While losing the battle could have been a disappointment, Frihauf is happy with the way things turned out, because she joined Team Legend and will now be mentored by two coaches on the show. She says she always told people that if she auditioned for The Voice, she would want to work with Legend or Stefani.

"I probably would have been disappointed had there not been a steal," she says. While other judges pointed Stefani toward picking Payge, Legend was the only one who wasn't sure, noting that Frihauf has "such a maturity in the way [she carries herself]."

The Voice has worked hard to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, Frihauf says. When she auditioned, everyone had to wear PPE, and social distancing was in place. And while she's grateful for the effort, she also missed interacting with an audience as previous seasons' contestants have.

No matter how her time on The Voice ends, Frihauf will continue to write and record songs for her debut album. She's been songwriting for as long as she can remember, and she's being homeschooled right now so that she can focus on music.

"I think The Voice really pushed me as an artist," she says. "It really helped me show the world what I can do."

The Voice airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

