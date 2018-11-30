John Prine's Playing a Red Rocks Concert With the Colorado Symphony

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine's 2018 performance in Denver, in support of his most recent excellent album, The Tree of Forgiveness , was an exercise in understated genius, humor and workingman poetic pathos few artists ever achieve.
Today, November 30, he announced he's coming back to town — and this time with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The performance will take place July 28, with the rising trio I'm With Her.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14. For more information, go to Prine's website and Red Rocks website.
His full list of tour dates provided by his publicist is below.
December 3—New York, NY—Holiday Cheer for WFUV
December 7—Toronto, ON—Sony Centre for the Performing Arts (with Langhorne Slim)
December 8—London, ON—Centennial Hall (with Langhorne Slim) SOLD OUT
December 12—Las Vegas, NV—Westgate Theatre (with John Paul White)
December 14—Phoenix, AZ—Celebrity Theatre (with John Paul White)
December 15—Tucson, AZ—Fox Theatre (with John Paul White) SOLD OUT
December 31—Nashville, TN—Opry House (with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and special guest Iris DeMent) SOLD OUT
February 27—Auckland, New Zealand—Bruce Mason Centre (with Tyler Childers)
February 28—Christchurch, New Zealand—Isaac Theatre Royal (with Tyler Childers)
March 2—Wellington, New Zealand—TSB Arena (with Tyler Childers)
March 5—Brisbane, Australia—The Tivoli (with Tyler Childers)
March 7—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre (with Tyler Childers)
March 9—Sydney, Australia—State Theatre (with Tyler Childers)
July 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony (with I’m With Her) **on-sale 12/14/18
November 11-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All The Best Fest
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!