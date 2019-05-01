Jonas Brothers Announce North American Tour, Including Denver Stop

After taking a decade-long hiatus from making music, the Jonas Brothers have reunited. Along with creating a new album, called Happiness Begins, set to release in June, the boy-band trio just announced a North American tour in support of said record.

The Happiness Begins tour will start in Miami on August 7 and wrap in Los Angeles on October 20, with a stop at the Pepsi Center on October 1. Joining the brothers on stage will be Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com or 303-893-TIXS.