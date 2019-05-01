 


    Herban Planet
Jonas Brothers Announce North American Tour, Including Denver Stop
Courtesy of Live Nation

Jonas Brothers Announce North American Tour, Including Denver Stop

Ana Campbell | May 1, 2019 | 10:01am
After taking a decade-long hiatus from making music, the Jonas Brothers have reunited. Along with creating a new album, called Happiness Begins, set to release in June, the boy-band trio just announced a North American tour in support of said record.

The Happiness Begins tour will start in Miami on August 7 and wrap in Los Angeles on October 20, with a stop at the Pepsi Center on October 1. Joining the brothers on stage will be Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com or 303-893-TIXS.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

