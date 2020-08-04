Show "Mercy": Kayla Marque Explores Grief in Her Latest Music Video

Denver pop singer Kayla Marque has been on a journey into the depths of her mind for the past few years as she's written and recorded her two-part project Brain Chemistry. Her music has become increasingly experimental and her lyrics more conceptual as she explores the two hemispheres of the brain on the just-released EP Right Brain and the yet-to-drop Left Brain.

The music video for "Mercy," the third track on Right Brain, dropped on August 4, the second anniversary of her father's death. The song is a psychedelic trip through grief, isolation and the space between life and death. It's also a testament to the healing power of music and art — even during life's toughest times.

"A lot of shit has happened to me in the past four years," Marque says. "I've gotten more grounded and more hungry and more aware of who I am and what I want. Getting clarity has allowed me to walk my path with...not confidence, but more trust in myself and my ability to take risks."

The video, produced by Jeremy Pape, opens with Marque at a party, with glitter under her eyes. She has an empty, broken look on her face as she dances and sings to the camera about grief, burying her father and redemption while the people around her chat.

Later in the video, she rides in the flower-filled bed of her father's old truck that she and her best friends have splatter-painted. Eventually, the truck lifts from the road and drives into a swirling galaxy. Now she and the truck are both animated and driving through a psychedelic world, an acid-inspired Yellow Submarine-like landscape created by Empirius Graphics.

"I feel like with metaphysical practices and positivity in general, people have this misconception that it’s this lovely process, and it’s just not," Marque explains. "When you look at anything in life, even how we enter the world through the birthing process, it’s going to be painful. It's hard. It sucks. Sometimes I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if I can cope. Then you rebuild yourself again. If you’re expecting it to be easy, you’re definitely going to get a rude awakening."