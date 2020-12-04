Looking for a Feel-Good Gift? How About KBCO's Latest Compilation Album?

KBCO's Studio C Volume 32 will be available on Saturday, December 5, at select Whole Foods Markets.

In 1992, KBCO released the first volume of its Studio C compilation album that included acts like James Taylor, Chris Whitley, Crash Test Dummies and Toad the Wet Sprocket performing live at the Boulder radio station. Nearly three decades later, the station is releasing KBCO Studio C Volume 32, which will be available for $12 on Saturday, December 5, at select Whole Foods Markets around the state.

This year's compilation includes tracks from the Marcus King Band, Sia, Dave Matthews and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Although the last in-person Studio C session was on March 5, before COVID-19 put an end to touring, earlier this year KBCO produced Banding Together, a virtual live-stream event that raised money for music-industry workers out of a job because of the pandemic. Since there were fewer sessions at Studio C this year, seven of the eighteen tracks on the album were taken from the virtual event.

Proceeds from the sale of KBCO Studio C Volume 32 will benefit the Boulder County AIDS Project, Food Bank of the Rockies and the Colorado Music Relief Fund.

“Boulder County AIDS Project is grateful and honored to be a beneficiary of 97.3 KBCO Studio C Volume 32," says the organization's executive director, Frank O’Caña. "We know 2020 has been challenging in many ways for businesses, nonprofits and community members. KBCO's continued partnership with BCAP is especially meaningful this year and will help BCAP continue to meet the increased needs we are seeing among people we serve who are living with HIV or at risk of acquiring HIV and/or hepatitis C."

Erin Pulling, president and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, says her organization is being called upon more than at any other time in its 42-year history, and KBCO and the station's listeners are stepping up to provide support in truly inspiring ways.

"More people than ever are facing hunger, and so we are especially grateful for the musicians, KBCO, and everyone who purchases the KBCO Studio C CD this year," Pulling says.

Louise Martorano, who is heading up the Colorado Music Relief Fund, says the organization is grateful to be a recipient of support from the sales of KBCO Studio C Volume 32 to continue its effort to support musicians statewide impacted by COVID-19.

Says Martorano: "Since the launch of the fund with the kick-off event Banding Together, over $800,000 has gone to support musicians who have lost work due to the pandemic."

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

KBCO Studio C Volume 32's track list includes the following:

1. Marcus King Band - "Homesick"

2. Sia - "Day Too Soon"

3. Dave Matthews - "Take Me to Tomorrow"

4. Phil Lesh - "Gone Wanderin"

5. Nathaniel Rateliff - "Time Stands"

6. Cold War Kids - "So Tied Up"

7. Grace Potter - "Stop the Bus"

8. Lone Bellow - "Count on Me'

9. Michael Franti - "I Got You"

10. Black Crowes - "She Talks to Angels"

11. Norah Jones - "Flipside"

12. Lumineers - "Slow it Down"

13. Devon Gilfillian - "Unchained"

14. X Ambassadors - "Hold You Down"

15. Marcus Mumford - "Kansas City"

16. Hiss Golden Messenger - "Jenny of the Roses"

17. I’m With Her - "Call My Name"

18. The String Cheese Incident - "Good Times Around the Bend"

The CD is available at the following Whole Foods Markets starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 5:

Pearl St.: 2905 Pearl Street, Boulder

Belmar: 444 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Bradburn: 4451 Main Street, Westminster

Ft. Collins: 2201 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Longmont:1250 South Hover Road, Ste. 300, Longmont

Southglenn: 6853 South York Street, Centennial

Tamarac: 7400 East Hampden Avenue, Denver

Littleton: 5155 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton

Castle Rock: 6384 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock