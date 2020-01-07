 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Kesha at the Pepsi Center on June 17.EXPAND
Kesha at the Pepsi Center on June 17.
Aaron Thackeray

Kesha Announces Intimate Denver Concert With Big Freedia

Kyle Harris | January 7, 2020 | 11:21am
Pop star Kesha, who last played the Pepsi Center when she came through town, is headed back to Denver – this time playing a much more intimate concert.

She's slated to play 26 cities across North America this year, including the Mission Ballroom on Monday, May 11.

Big Freedia, the queen of bounce, will open.

Kesha is touring in support of her new album, High Road, which comes out on January 31.

Tickets are $59.95 to $149.50 plus fees and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at AXS.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

