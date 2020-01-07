Kesha Announces Intimate Denver Concert With Big Freedia

Kesha at the Pepsi Center on June 17.

Pop star Kesha, who last played the Pepsi Center when she came through town, is headed back to Denver – this time playing a much more intimate concert.

She's slated to play 26 cities across North America this year, including the Mission Ballroom on Monday, May 11.

Big Freedia, the queen of bounce, will open.

Kesha is touring in support of her new album, High Road, which comes out on January 31.

Tickets are $59.95 to $149.50 plus fees and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at AXS.