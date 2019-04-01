Lovely: Khalid's Free Spirit Tour Is Coming to Denver

With his second album, Free Spirit, coming out soon, Khalid is marking his swift rise to R&B superstardom with a North American arena tour that launches in Phoenix on June 20 and wraps in Miami on August 17.
The tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center on Friday, July 12.
On April 1, along with announcing tour dates, Khalid released a new music video for the song "Talk." And it's no joke.
His friend Clairo, the twenty-year-old singer-songwriter behind "Pretty Girl," will open all dates.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, April 5, through Live Nation. A Citi cardmember presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4. For more information, visit Citi Entertainment online.
All online tickets will include a CD copy of Free Spirit.
