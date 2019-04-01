Lovely: Khalid's Free Spirit Tour Is Coming to Denver

Khalid is returning to Denver in 2019.

With his second album, Free Spirit, coming out soon, Khalid is marking his swift rise to R&B superstardom with a North American arena tour that launches in Phoenix on June 20 and wraps in Miami on August 17.

The tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center on Friday, July 12.

On April 1, along with announcing tour dates, Khalid released a new music video for the song "Talk." And it's no joke.