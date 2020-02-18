Korn and Faith No More Announce Co-Headlining Tour and Denver Concert

Korn and Faith No More have announced a co-headlining North American tour, which will come through Denver this summer.

The tour, which will include openers Daron Malakian, Scars on Broadway and Spotlights, will be at the Pepsi Center on Friday, August 7.

A presale for Citi cardmembers starts at 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at the Citi Entertainment website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.