The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dave Matthews Band takes over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for two nights, while it's a busy weekend at Red Rocks with 1964 the Tribute tonight, Reggae on the Rocks, featuring Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, and more, on Saturday and Red Rocks Beer Festival with NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket and more on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Korn and Alice in Chains at the Pepsi Center, two nights of Svdden Death at the Ogden Theatre and Bryan Ferry at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
Dave Matthews Band (also August 24)
$49.50-$115, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
1964 The Tribute
$42/$53, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Fiesta CO Dance Company
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Skillet and Sevendust
$37.50-$100, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Svdden Death (also August 24)
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Son Volt
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Leon and the Revival
$10/$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Places Back Home (EP release)
$12-$15, Lost Lake
Lost Dog Ensemble
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Reggae on the Rocks
$59.75-$95, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Zion I
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Highly Suspect
$32.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Happy Together Tour 2019
$35.50 and up, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Demons & Wizards
$36/$40, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Bass Physics
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Such (also August 25)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Pamlico Sound
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Neil Bridge’s Ninetieth Birthday Celebration
$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Korn and Alice in Chains
$29.50-$145, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center
The 2nd Annual Red Rocks Beer Festival: Punk in Drublic
$89.50/$99.50, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The 2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass: Free The People With Music
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
WAR
$29-$39, 5:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
José González
$65-$70, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Bryan Ferry
$59.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
KRS-One
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Nicole Dollanganger
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
