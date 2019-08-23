 


    Herban Planet
Korn is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday with Alice in Chains.
Korn is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday with Alice in Chains.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 23, 2019 | 6:26am
Dave Matthews Band takes over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for two nights, while it's a busy weekend at Red Rocks with 1964 the Tribute tonight, Reggae on the Rocks, featuring Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, and more, on Saturday and Red Rocks Beer Festival with NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket and more on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Korn and Alice in Chains at the Pepsi Center, two nights of Svdden Death at the Ogden Theatre and Bryan Ferry at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Dave Matthews Band (also August 24)
$49.50-$115, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

1964 The Tribute
$42/$53, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Fiesta CO Dance Company
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Skillet and Sevendust
$37.50-$100, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Svdden Death (also August 24)
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Son Volt
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Leon and the Revival
$10/$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Places Back Home (EP release)
$12-$15, Lost Lake

Lost Dog Ensemble
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Reggae on the Rocks 
$59.75-$95, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Zion I
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Highly Suspect
$32.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Happy Together Tour 2019
$35.50 and up, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Demons & Wizards
$36/$40, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Bass Physics
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Such (also August 25)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Pamlico Sound
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Neil Bridge’s Ninetieth Birthday Celebration
$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Korn and Alice in Chains
$29.50-$145, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

The 2nd Annual Red Rocks Beer Festival: Punk in Drublic
$89.50/$99.50, 4 p.m.,  Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The 2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass: Free The People With Music
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

WAR
$29-$39, 5:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

José González
$65-$70, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Bryan Ferry
$59.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

KRS-One
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Nicole Dollanganger
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

