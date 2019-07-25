Kris Kristofferson, Tank and the Bangas and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tank and the Bangas play at the Gothic and the Fox in October.

Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers headline the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, November 24. Tickets, which run $34.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Tank and the Bangas, touring in support of Green Balloon, stop at the Fox Theatre on Friday, October 11, and the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, October 12. Tickets for the Fox ($27.50-$30) and Gothic ($30-$35) go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Vivian Girls release Memory, their first new album in eight years, in September, and wrap their tour at the Larimer Lounge on Sunday, November 3. Tickets ($20-$22) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Cory Wong: With Paris Monster, Thu., Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

BLACK SHEEP

The HU: Wed., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Jon Wayne & the Pain: Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Purgatory: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Cory Wong: With Paris Monster, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Moonchild: Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $23.50-$26.

Motoko: With Madnap, NJoy, Sun., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dr. Fresch: With Angelz, Punjahbae, Mixed Messages, Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Guilty Pleasures: Feat. Megan Letts (Mama Magnolia), Ashley Niven Fairman (Tiger Party) with special guests Isaac Teel (Tauk), Jay Cobb Anderson, and Eric Luba (Many Colors), Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Jon Wayne & the Pain and Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute): Thu., Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m., $15-$18.

Shira Elias' Goods & Services: Feat. Isaac Teel (Tauk), D-Vibes, Joél Gonzalez (Big Daddy Kane), Sasha Brown and Dan Africano (John Brown's Body), Thu., Sept. 5, 8:15 p.m., $12-$15.

Skizzy Mars: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$79.

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute): With Graham Good & The Painters, Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

The Trifinity (Yheti x Toadface x Mt. Analogue): Feat. Otto Von Schirach, Thu., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

DAZZLE

Broken Shadows: Wed., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $12-$27.

Danilo Brito: Thu., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $15-$35.

Larry Fuller Trio: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $12-$27.

Options: Ft. Bennie Maupin, Eric Revis and Nasheet Waits, Tue., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20.

Pat Bianchi Trio: Tue., Sept. 17, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $12-$25.

Shai Maestro Trio: Sun., Oct. 27, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Tim Ries: Thu., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m., $12-$27.

FILLMORE

Ghostland Observatory: Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., TBA.

GRiZ: Thu., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $20.

Young Thug: With Strick, Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., TBA.

FOX THEATRE



Cherub: Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $30/$35.

Cory Wong: With Paris Monster, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Emotional Oranges: Ft. Chiild, Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

HausParty: Ft. Disco Lines, Pardi, Sneak, Leblanc and Pedze, Tue., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Justin Townes Earle: With Michigan Rattlers, Wed., Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Luttrell: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Manic Focus: With Daily Bread, Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

Moonchild: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

Peekaboo: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Pile: Sun., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

QUIX: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Tank and the Bangas: With Adia Victoria, Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.

Yotto: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL



David Cook: Tue., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.

The Early November: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

From Indian Lakes: Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $17-$19.

MAX: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.50.

Ten Miles South: Thu., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Waker: Thu., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Allah-Las: With Mapache & Tim Hill, Tue., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Here Come the Mummies: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Tank and the Bangas: With Adia Victoria, Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Zara Larsson: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Bailen: Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Brick + Mortar: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Finish Ticket: Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Koffin Kats: Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Rachael Yamagata: Wed., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$28.

tobi lou: Mon., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

LOST LAKE



Anthony Green: Wed., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $25.

The Coathangers: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Landon Cube: Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$23.

Miniluv: Sun., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Made U Look and 2AR: Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $15.

Mat Kerekes: Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$19.

Vivian Girls: Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

OGDEN THEATRE

Cherub: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $28-$30.

Keller Williams Grateful Grass: With Keller & the Keels, Love Canon, Sat., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.

King Princess: Sun., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $32.75-$35.

Shiba San x Walker & Royce: Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Spafford: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $26-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers: Sun., Nov. 24, 6 p.m., $34.50-$69.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Above & Beyond: Fri., Sept. 20, 6 p.m., $55-$125.

SUMMIT

The Band Perry: Mon., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

Itchy-O Hallowmass 2019: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

TR/ST: Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.