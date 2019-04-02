Why Levitt Pavilion Beat Red Rocks as Denver's Best Outdoor Venue

Every year we talk about striking the Best Outdoor Venue category from our Best of Denver edition for one obvious reason: Red Rocks. Historically, our readers always pick it and so do we, so why state the obvious again and again?

And it's not just us. When other publications draw up lists of the best outdoor venues in the world, Red Rocks often wins. The music-industry publication Pollstar has even named an award after Red Rocks after having recognized the venue so many times.

No doubt, Red Rocks is big business for the City and County of Denver. Denver Arts & Venues has made a killing owning Red Rocks and leasing it out to promoters like AEG and Live Nation, using revenue to support the arts. It's an innovative model, one the region should be proud of.