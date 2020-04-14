 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Social distancing is more than possible at Levitt Pavilion.
Brandon Marshall

Levitt Pavilion Pushes Concert Season Opener From May to July

Kyle Harris | April 14, 2020 | 1:40pm
AA

Levitt Pavilion, the nonprofit music organization that hosts dozens of free concerts every year in Ruby Hill Park, just announced that it's pushing back its opening date from May to July because of concerns over COVID-19.

"We are in the process of rearranging our concert season and moving all of the artists scheduled to play in May and June to later in the year," Chris Zacher, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Denver, wrote in a message to supporters. "The shows that cannot be moved to later in the year will be rescheduled for the 2021 season."

Once concerts resume, the venue plans to take extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

"When we open for the 2020 season, we will be adding multiple hand sanitizer stations to be scattered around the venue and will be encouraging responsible social distancing on our vast lawn," Zacher added. "Most importantly, we will be welcoming all of you back to the Levitt lawn to sing, dance, and celebrate the strength and resolve of our community." 

If there's a Denver venue that can pull off social distancing while also putting on a great show, it's Levitt Pavilion. With a massive outdoor seating area and concerts often showcasing lesser-known bands, there should be plenty of room to enjoy the music while keeping six feet away from other concert-goers.

Until the concert season truly begins, Levitt is asking for donations through its Music Is Essential fundraising program

"Every dollar you donate, every time you visit our concession stand, every VIP ticket you purchased, and every admission-based event you attend is vital to our financial ability to bring the community FREE concerts," wrote Zacher. "We can’t wait to see you all back on our lawn!"

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

