Lil Pump and His Gucci Gang Coming to Denver
Nestor Calixto for the Miami New Times

Ana Campbell | August 14, 2018 | 9:04am
Hip-hop artist Lil Pump is going on a North American jaunt this year in support of his new Harverd Dropout album, and he's kicking off the tour in Denver, at Fillmore Auditorium on September 28.

The seventeen-year-old performer's tour comes a year after his successful self-titled debut hit airwaves, with singles including "Gucci Gang," which became a chart-topper in late 2017.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 17 — which happens to be Lil Pump's eighteenth birthday and Harverd Dropout's release date — at unhappy.com

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

