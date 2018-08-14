Lil Pump and His Gucci Gang Coming to Denver

Hip-hop artist Lil Pump is going on a North American jaunt this year in support of his new Harverd Dropout album, and he's kicking off the tour in Denver, at Fillmore Auditorium on September 28.

The seventeen-year-old performer's tour comes a year after his successful self-titled debut hit airwaves, with singles including "Gucci Gang," which became a chart-topper in late 2017.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 17 — which happens to be Lil Pump's eighteenth birthday and Harverd Dropout's release date — at unhappy.com.