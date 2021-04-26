The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall, who released In and Through the Body last September, plays two nights at Red Rocks this week with Cas Haley opening, while Red Rocks 8 O’Clock Howl celebrates the venue's eightieth anniversary and highlights local musicians who have been playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and more. Also on tap this week are local punk act Black Dots at the Oriental Theater and Daniella Katzir and Gabriel Mervine at Dazzle.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$20-$120

EDM producer Zook headlines; Okyn, Yogamuffin, Drifter, Angle, Delusional and Ferg are also on the bill.

Matt Fuller Plays Chet Atkins

Wednesdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Guitarist Matt Fuller and his trio celebrate the musical legacy of legendary guitarist Chet Atkins.

Red Rocks 8 O’Clock Howl

Wednesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$0.80

An event celebrating the eightieth anniversary of Red Rocks, with the Colorado Emerald Society Pipes, “Rad” Muljadi, Emily Worthem, Longmont High School Drumline, D’Evelyn Jr-Sr High School Marching Band, JoFoKe, Shane Endsley, Adam Waite and more.

Andrew Vogt Quartet: Tribute to Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper

Thursdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Andrew Vogt pays homage to saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper, who helped define the West Coast jazz sound of the ’50s.

Black Dots

Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Avenue

$10

Denver punk band Black Dots headlines, with Dead Key and Good Family opening.

Danno Simpson

Thursday, April 29, 7 and 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$30-$90

Texas-born-and-raised singer-songwriter Danno Simpson blends country, blues, folk and Americana. Derek Dames Ohl, bassist for Flash Mountain Food, opens both sets.

Daniella Katzir and Gabriel Mervine

Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

Singer Daniella Katzir, who was originally inspired by American folk music of the '60s and knows her way around jazz and blues, teams up with jazz trumpeter Gabriel Mervine.

Trevor Hall

Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.95 - $79.95

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall plays two nights at Red Rocks with Texas singer-songwriter Cas Haley opening both nights.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.