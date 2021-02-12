The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

In addition to performing on Saturday Night Live , Nathaniel Rateliff is part of a livestream benefit for the Mercury Cafe this weekend.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

While Nathaniel Rateliff is performing on Saturday Night Live on February 13, he'll also be part of A Valentine for the Mercury, a livestream benefit on Sunday, February 14, for the Mercury Cafe that also includes Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers, Nick Urata of DeVotchKa, Grande Orquesta Navarre, Slim Cessna and more. Also on tap this weekend are the Funk Sessions at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, the New Ben Franklins' thirteenth annual Waylon Jennings tribute at Globe Hall, and Fred Fancy at the Larimer Lounge. Here's what's happening:

Adam Barczak Group

Friday, February 12, 6:30 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20-$125

Trombonist Adam Bartczak, his group and guest vocalist Tania Katz present a jazz celebration of Valentine's Day.



Annie Booth

Fridays in February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series, which she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Freddy Todd

Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$80-$240 (two-person ledge to six-person table)

Detroit electronica artist Freddy Todd plays four different sets over two nights.

The Funk Sessions

Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13, 6 & 8:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$65-$100

The all-star funk band featuring Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Lyle Divinsky, Joey Porter (The Motet), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Alvin Ford Jr (Pretty Lights Live Band), MonoNeon (Prince) and more play four shows over two nights. Friday's shows include a three-course dinner by former Lollapalooza culinary director Merlin Verrier.

John Popper & Ben Wilson (of Blues Traveler)

Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$85

Blues Traveler singer and harmonica player John Popper and keyboardist Ben Wilson play three duo shows this weekend, playing Blues Traveler hits and sharing stories.

Live @ the Lakehouse Comedy & Concert Series

Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek, 4800 South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village

$54

Three nights of bands paired with comedians, including Louis Johnson and A Girl Named Sethe (February 12), Kevin Fitzgerald and Jacob Larson Band (February 13), Phil Palisoul and Dotsero (February 14).

Dawn Clement Quartet

Saturdays in February, 6 & 8:15 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Pianist and vocalist Dawn Clement and her quartet, which includes bassist Seth Lewis, drummer Dru Heller and alto saxophonist Anisha Rush, pay homage to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley's legendary self-titled album.

Float Like a Buffalo

Saturday, February 13, 5:45 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$15-$25

Denver high-energy funk-rock band Float Like a Buffalo plays the Oriental as part of its Safe Sound Series. The opener is Evil Dave, which includes current and former members of Mofro and Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Food for Love

Saturday, February 13, 5 p.m.

Online

Donations

Food for Love is a benefit concert to end hunger in New Mexico, with performances from David Byrne, Jackson Browne, Nathaniel Rateliff, the Chicks, Kurt Vile and more.

New Ben Franklins

Saturday, February 13, 7 & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$20-$60

Denver Americana band New Ben Franklins play its thirteenth annual Waylon Jennings tribute show.

Eminence Ensemble

Sunday, February 14, 5 & 8:15 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$59

Eminence Ensemble works jazz, rock, electronica, metal, soul/funk and hip-hop into its psychedelic improvisations.

Fred Fancy

Sunday, February 14, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$20-$80

Last summer, Fred Francy released Adventures in Abundance, which he says is a project heavily influenced by mental health and the power of positive thinking.

Neil Bridge and Karen Lee

Sunday, February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Online

Free/Donations

Jazz pianist Neil Bridge and his wife, singer Karen Lee, present "What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love!," a Valentine's Day concert and culinary experience with guest chef Andrew Hudson.

A Valentine for the Mercury

Sunday, February 14, 1 p.m.

Online

Donations

This livestream benefit concert and auction for the Mercury Cafe is hosted by Professor Phelyx and includes Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers, Nick Urata of Devotchka, Grande Orquesta Navarre, Nathaniel Rateliff, Extasis, Slim Cessna, Josh Blue, Adam Cayton Holland, Andrea Gibson, Lannie Garrett, Kal & Elin, and more.

Wellington Bullings

Sunday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Online

Donations

Jazz and soul singer-songwriter Wellington Bullings streams a set from Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.