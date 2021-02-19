The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's a good weekend for electronica, with Desert Dwellers playing two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and kLL sMTH playing two nights at Black Box. Also on tap this weekend are singer-songwriter Martin Sexton in Beaver Creek and a Black History Month benefit show at Your Mom's House on Sunday with a number of hip-hop and EDM acts as well as a silent raffle; proceeds go to the NAACP. Here's what's happening:



Annie Booth

Fridays in February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series, which she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Billy Strings

Friday, February 19, through Wednesday, February 24, 7 p.m.

Online

$19.99

A multi-night livestream from the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, where the Grateful Dead performed the same six dates in 1971. With the Deja Vu Experiment, guitarist Billy Strings nods to those shows five decades later, delving into improvisation and psychedelia.

Denin Koch & Beta Particle

Friday, February 19, 6:30 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10-$20

Jazz guitarist and composer Denin Koch has performed with Wycliffe Gordon, Dee Daniels and the Spokane Symphony Orchestra (as a soloist) and recorded with trombonist Bob Curnow, who was a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra. The concert will also be livestreamed.

kLL sMTH

Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$80-$240 (two-person table to six-person table)

Denver electronica artist kLL sMTH plays four different shows over two nights, including chill, house and drum-and-bass sets.

Mike Love

Friday, February 19, 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side, 2635 Welton Street

$65-$100

Born and raised in Hawaii and now based in Denver, Mike Love plays music rooted in conscious reggae while blending in rock, R&B, soul, blues and more.

Dawn Clement Quartet

Saturdays in February, 6 & 8:15 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Pianist and vocalist Dawn Clement and her quartet, which includes bassist Seth Lewis, drummer Dru Heller and alto saxophonist Anisha Rush, pay homage to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley's legendary self-titled album.

Desert Dwellers

Saturday, February 20, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$60

Electronica duo Desert Dwellers plays four shows over two nights, including deep tribal and deep tech sets on Saturday and deep chill and deep bass sets on Sunday.

Martin Sexton

Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 5 & 8 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$80

New York singer-songwriter Martin Sexton plays four shows over two nights as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center's Residency Series. Sexton also returns to Colorado in March to play at multiple venues.

Mikey Thunder & the Mother Funking Circus

Saturday, February 20, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side, 2635 Welton Street

$45

Denver electronica artist Mikey Thunder plays two sets, with Brisco Jones opening.

Poor Moxi

Saturday, February 20, 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$24-$72

Poor Moxi is lining up covers (from Dua Lipa to Arctic Monkeys) and originals that are all love-themed for this post-Valentine's Day show.

Black History Month Fundraiser

Sunday, February 21, 3 & 7 p.m.

Your Mom's House

$40-$120 (three-seat tables to five-seat booths)

Featuring hip-hop by 1-natVson-1, Chy Reco, Sahadeve the MC, Awkward Cliff, Mr. Else, Zeek 1052, Nate Hill, Donny Blot, Jerney and EDM by Oreoku, RMXKNG, Shawn O'Neal, GaluhVANT, Skvlly and Nate Calhoun. Enjoy a silent raffle with donations from local businesses and artists; proceeds will be donated to the NAACP.

Colfax Speed Queen

Saturday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Denver rock band Colfax Speed Queen livestreams a show from the Armory Denver as part of its Sunday Streams Series.

Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.