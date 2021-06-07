The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

On Wednesday, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros kick off a four-night Colorado run that includes two nights at Red Rocks and two at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail. The Revivalists play two nights at Red Rocks as well this week. Shook Twins are at Levitt Pavilion Denver, and Dakota Blonde is at Four Mile Historic Park. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Evenings al Fresco

Monday, June 7, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

$20-$30

Unlike at a traditional concert, during Evenings al Fresco, visitors stroll through the Gardens and encounter small, socially distanced ensembles or solo musicians performing works designed to underscore and bring delight to their evening visit. Tonight's lineup includes Star Edwards, Chris McGarry, Andrew Sturtz and Courtlyn Carpenter, Deborah Solo and Kari Clifton, and Bret Billings and Greg Schochet. The lineup for Wednesday, June 9, includes Teresa Suydam, Jen Hitt, Roma Ransom, Miguel Espinoza and Dianne Betkowski, and the Ivy Street Ensemble.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

Tuesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$70-$90

Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (featuring bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane) play four Colorado dates, including two nights at Red Rocks and two at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail, with keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and guitarist and pedal steel player Greg Leisz.

Tenia Nelson Trio

Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Dazzle

$20

Jazz pianist Tenia Nelson, bassist Brendan O’Donoghue and drummer Alex Tripp explore the music of Sonny Rollins, Grant Green, Ray Charles and more.

Dakota Blonde

Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

$10-$20

Acoustic folk trio Dakota Blonde plays as part of Swallow Hill Music's Shady Grove Summer Concert Series.

Deadphish Orchestra

Thursday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$20

As Deadphish Orchestra's moniker suggests, the quartet weaves the music of the Grateful Dead and Phish together.

LVDY

Thursday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Half Moon Farm, 1660 Hoyt St., Lakewood

$75-$130

Denver acoustic duo LVDY takes a garden party to the next level at Half Moon Farm. The show includes food and drinks by well-care marketplace Nurture.

The Revivalists

Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$65-$85

New Orleans rock band the Revivalists headlines Red Rocks for two nights. Also, the band's frontman just released his self-titled solo debut.

Shook Twins

Thursday, June 10, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $30

Enjoy a free show with identical twin sisters Katelyn and Laurie Shook from the Portland indie-folk-pop group Shook Twins. Boulder Americana/bluegrass band the Sweet Lillies will open.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.