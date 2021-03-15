The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While the usual number of St. Patrick's Day festivities aren't happening again this year because of the pandemic, there are some livestreams to get you into the spirit from Avourneen, Colorado Celtic Musicians Broadcast, Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys, as well as an in-person outdoor bash at Number Thirty Eight. Also on tap this week are the Oteil Burbridge Trio playing two nights at the Boulder Theater, Dumpstaphunk bassist and singer Tony Hall at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Shawn Williams & Seth Lewis Duo performing at Tracks on Wednesday as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz series. Here's our list of what's happening:

Oteil Burbridge Trio

Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$150

Bassist Oteil Burbridge, who has played with the Allman Brothers Band, Dead & Company, the Aquarium Rescue Unit and others, plays two nights with the Motet's Joey Porter sitting in for both shows and the Infamous Stringdusters' Chris Pandolfi playing on Tuesday.

Avourneen

Wednesday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Online

$15

Irish folk trio Avourneen streams a St. Patrick's Day set from Swallow Hill Music's Daniels Hall.

Colorado Celtic Musicians Broadcast

Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Online

Free

St. Patrick's Day livestream with eighteen Colorado Irish and Celtic acts, including the Commoners, Big Paddy, Avourneen, Juice of the Barley and more.

Dropkick Murphys

Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Online

Free/donations

Boston Celtic punk act Dropkick Murphys preview some tracks from Turn Up That Dial, the band's forthcoming new album that drops April 30, as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down.

Flogging Molly

Wednesday, March 17, 1 p.m.

Online

$15-$150

Irish–American Celtic punk band Flogging Molly livestreams a set from Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland.



Gin & Jazz

Wednesdays in March, 8 p.m.

Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street

$15

Fireside at Five's community-driven jazz series will champion and celebrate artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in the modern-day Mile High. The lineup includes the Shawn Williams & Seth Lewis Duo (March 17), Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations (March 24), and Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (March 31).

St. Patrick's Day Party

Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

$10

Westword presents this party, which includes live music and entertainment throughout the evening, including performances by the Wick School of Irish Dance and bagpiper Michael Lancaster.

Bill Frisell

Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, March 21, 6 p.m.

Online

$10

Guitarist Bill Frisell, who grew up in Denver and has been living in Brooklyn for the past few years, celebrates his seventieth birthday with livestreams from the Village Vanguard in New York City.

Corsicana

Thursday, March 18, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge

$40-$120

Corsicana is the indie-rock project of Denver musician Ben Pisano.

Jack Dunlevie Trio

Thursdays in March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson.

Paul Cauthen

Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

$35-$75

East Texas singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen, once part of the Americana duo Sons of Fathers, plays two nights at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage.

Rocket Surgeons

Thursday, March 18, 7 & 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$60

Rocket Surgeons (formerly Filthy T) blends modern rock and smart rap. Melodic metal and rock band Ipecac opens both sets.

Tony Hall & Friends

Thursday, March 18, 9:15 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$69.95

Dumpstaphunk bassist and singer Tony Hall teams up with Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Joey Porter (The Motet) and Ari Teitel for two sets of funk.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.