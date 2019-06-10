 


    Herban Planet
The Colfax Museum is looking for a new home.
Brandon Marshall

Live Nation Steps In to Save the Colfax Museum With Jim Lauderdale Concert

Westword Staff | June 10, 2019 | 3:46pm
Elvis impersonator, singer-songwriter and amateur Denver historian Jonny Barber, the head of the Colfax Museum, told Westword last week that his archive of the wickedest street in America – which has bounced around town and most recently been housed at Pasternack’s Pawn Shop – is once again in search of a home. The exhibits are locked up in storage.

The timing of this move is particularly bad for the museum, which had been planning to host a fundraiser, the Root 40 Music Fest on Saturday, June 29. But on Monday, Barber announced the international music giant Live Nation has stepped in to rescue the festival – and his museum, through emergency fundraising. The event has been re-branded as the Root 40 Presents: Save the Colfax Museum! concert. All proceeds from ticket sales and any additional donations will go toward Barber's baby.

Bluesy roots singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale will headline, and Barber himself will play a full hour of original material. His set will celebrate his seven-inch coming out on the Root 40 Record Label.

"Donations are desperately needed at this time to ensure that the museum doesn't disappear along with so much of Denver's history," says Barber. (Donate ahead of the festival at the Colfax Museum website.)

The show will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Fillmore Auditorium, at 1510 Colfax Avenue. Tickets are available at the Live Nation website, and prices vary based upon demand. 

