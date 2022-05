Lord Huron, Gary Clark Jr. and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Aussie popster Dean Lewis plays the Gothic tonight, and Gary Clark Jr. comes to Red Rocks.Experimental metal duo the Body drops in at the Larimer on Tuesday, while Blackbear brings his pop punk/rap act to Red Rocks. Lord Huron starts a two-night run at Red Rocks on Wednesday. Rivers of Nihil headlines a brutal evening of death metal at the Bluebird.Experimental hip-hop act Wheelchair Sports Camp performs at Civic Center Park on Thursday and Joe Russo's Almost Dead comes through Vail for two shows.







Dean Lewis Australia's Dean Lewis makes ethereal yet dramatic pop songs, with blunted, distant pianos and synth lines that eventually cascade into a thumping 1-2 drum beat. It's the perfect soundtrack for a sad montage sequence on an episode ofGary Clark Jr. mixes blues, soul and rock and roll music. He also incorporates head nodding elements of hip-hop into his sound, notably on his 2019 single "This Land." He's joined by soul revivalists Durand Jones & the Indicators — Jones's falsetto vocals evoke '70s radio soul music.Rhode Island experimental metal duo the Body eschewed the electronic-centric instrumentation and production-heavy arrangements of previous albums for it latest record,. The album deconstructs metal until it saddles the line between music and creative use of noise.Rapper Blackbear combines elements of hip-hop, emo and pop punk into his music. The remaining acts on the bill, Neck Deep, State Champs and MOD SUN might not neatly fit into that description, but they live in the same neighborhood.Lord Huron makes modern indie rock, but the Michigan-born, Los Angeles-based band's sound feels like it was grown from the ashes of folk rock musical scores from the '60s and '70s. The songs are dreamy, twangy and possess a gentle, swaying quality. It's spy music for sad people. Wednesday is the first night of a two night run Joe Russo's Almost Dead formed in 2013 and primarily plays Grateful Dead tunes. The band is playing two nights in Vail and then Red Rocks on Friday . You could conceivably "follow" the Joe Russo's Almost Dead to all three dates and be an almost-Dead Head.Rivers of Nihil incorporates saxophone and cello into its technical death metal sound with 2018's. The band's sound is still very heavy, and with this show, you get a big heavy line up of growly death metal including Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged and Burial in the Sky.Denver experimental hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp will perform its original soundtrack to Phamaly Theatre Company's recently-produced take on. Also performing are local musician Jeffrey Marshall and comedian Christie Buchele.