The Losers Club Continues to Hone Its Pop-Punk Sound

“It’s us,” guitarist Cass Braido says. “It’s a little Scooby-Doo and a little Poltergeist. It’s definitely goofy.”
Scooby-Doo and Poltergeist both pre-date the group, but a video in the spirit of the spooky cartoon series and movie seems fitting for a band that takes its name from a 1986 Stephen King novel and its gang of misfit kids.
The Losers Club hasn’t been around all that long. The act's first burst of singles from 2020 built on 1990s and 2000s pop punk from bands the musicians loved as kids, particularly Green Day's 2004 magnum opus, American Idiot. But "Sunday Blues" and "Freak Like You," the two songs that make up the band's "mini-EP" that will be released November 19, possesses a more overt pop-punk flavor.
“We're trying to home in on the sound, and we're recording at a new place,” bassist Tristan Pounders says. “We're just continuing to learn what it is we want to write and put it out there. ... It’s fun to dive into that sound a little deeper as opposed to a more broad and general sound.”
The band, rounded out by drummer Cade Ralston, worked with producer Taylor Hahn at his studio to produce the songs. Hahn has a hands-on approach to recording, for which the group was grateful.
“We got to record with someone who was along for the ride,” Braido says. “He would suggest things...and he was someone to bounce ideas off of rather than just press 'record.' It was like having an extra bandmember.”
“It was super-helpful,” Pounders adds. “He was able to bring these two songs to the next level compared to some of the other stuff we’ve been working on and putting out.”
“Freak Like Me” is loosely about being neurotic and stubborn," Pounders says. "The song may be upbeat, but the subject matter concerns anxiety and the havoc it wreaks on those who suffer under its oppressive yoke." It's heavy stuff, but they seem to have a good time playing it.
“It’s connecting with people who are similar in that regard,” he adds. “It’s kind of like, ‘I’m helpless but I don't want to be helped and I don’t care.’ It’s kind of bleak. I don’t mean to make it so dark.
"Braido says the song oscillates between the narrator feeling hopelessly neurotic and finding solace in the realization that many feel the same way," he continues. "The bridge — 'You’re a freak, I’m a freak, and you’re just what I needed' — reinforces that sentiment."
The band offers a similar theme on the second track, "Sunday Blues," but the song is slower and more anthemic.
It describes "the underbelly of feeling that way,” Braido says. “You lose a lot of stuff to the 'Sunday Blues,' to those lows, those manic lows, those neurotic 'getting in your own headspace' lows.”
Despite its somber content, Pounders likes playing the song live and feels that it’s one of the band’s happier-sounding songs. He says it was also fun to record.
“I’ve just always liked the way the song feels to play,” he explains. “It’s just a lot of fun. [There are] breakdowns and a cool bridge that slows down...and we do some gang vocals here and there. It’s a bit of a party song.”
“Freak Like Me” and “Sunday Blues” will be available November 19 and can be pre-saved at distrokid.com. Watch for the video for "Freak Like Me" in December, and learn more at thelosersclubband.com.