Lost City Launches Independent Music Recovery Showcase This Friday

Lost City coffeehouse, restaurant and bar will launch Lost City Live: An Independent Music Recovery Showcase this Friday, June 19, on its outdoor patio at 3459 Ringsby Court. Proceeds will go to local artists and music-industry professionals.

The initial lineup for the series this month includes headliners The Still Tide, Patrick Dethlefs and Hunter Burnette. Capacities for each concert, which will follow state social distancing guidelines, will be capped at 44, with tables and seating areas placed to allow for appropriate distancing between groups.

“We know many in our community are missing live music and also looking forward to enjoying some semblance of traditional beloved seasonal events,” says Lost City owner Michael Graham. “We’re excited to host this series of outdoor concerts that will allow our community to enjoy live music and Denver’s beautiful summer weather while continuing safe social distancing and supporting talented local musicians who have not been able to perform for months.”

Ticket holders are invited to an attendee-only happy hour beginning one hour before the shows, which start at 7:30 p.m. Lost City will provide food and drink options to enjoy during the shows, including cocktails, wine, beer and charcuterie boards. Food and drinks will be served from a walk-up window to minimize contact throughout the venue.

Tables will be spaced a minimum of six feet apart. The $200 tables (two available per show) offer the best seats in the house and seating for up to six people. Four-person seating (six available per show) is $100 per table/bench, and two-person seating (four available per show) is $50 per table/bench.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite for The Still Tide with opener Joe Sampson (Friday, June 19), Patrick Dethlefs (Friday, June 26), and Hunter Burnette with opener Cole Scheifele (Tuesday, June 30).