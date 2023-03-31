Lotus Announces Four Benefit Concerts to Honor Drummer and His Son

After the tragic deaths of Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his son, Charley, the jamtronic band just announced that it will perform four benefit concerts to celebrate their lives, with 100 percent of proceeds going to support the Morris family. Tickets will be "fee free," too.
Morris and his son disappeared on March 16, during a spring break kayaking trip in Arkansas. Within days, the search turned into a recovery effort, and Lotus officially postponed its West Coast tour for April. Rescheduled dates will be revealed soon.
But first, the band has announced two benefit concerts set for April 21 and 22 at the Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street, when Lotus will share the stage with special guests that include former band members, friends and collaborators. The lineup includes former Lotus guitarist Mike Rempel, former Lotus drummer Steve Clemens, Gabe Otto (Flobots), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corporation), Allen Aucoin (Disco Biscuits), Dave Watts (The Motet), Jeff Lloyd (Heavy Pets), Rohan Prakash (Hive Mind), Wilson (Giant Walking Robots, Scotty Zwang (Ghost Light), Jeff Peterson, Anthony Fugate and more.
The next two benefit shows, on May 5 at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and May 6 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, were already slated, but now all proceeds will go to the Morris family.
Tickets ($50-$79) for the Morris Family Benefit concerts are on sale now at lotusvibes.com; two-day passes ($90) are also available for the Fillmore concerts.
You can also support the Morris family by contributing to the GoFundMe.