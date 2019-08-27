Love Gang on the Ups and Downs of a Trailer Park Bar Show

Kam Wentworth: “We were on tour with our friends in Banquet from San Francisco. We rolled up to a venue — a bar for the trailer park right behind it. We figured, ‘Fuck it, we’re here, let’s play, then bounce.’ The bar didn’t have a PA, so we fashioned a mic stand by duct-taping a mic to a camera stand, then plugged into our buddy’s Twin Reverb. As soon as we started sound-checking, the owner and his wife — an older couple at the end of the bar — plugged their ears and left.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“The locals were stoked on our music, so after our set they started giving us free beers and shots along with Totino’s pizzas they cooked for us in the back. Some older ladies enjoyed the set so much, they wanted both bands to sign their tits. We obliged, and one of the ladies wanted us to come stay at her house. We passed on that. We finished the night drinking with our pals until the bar closed, then peeled outta there for Oregon. Ten minutes down the road, Shaun realized that he’d left his cymbals, so we turned around to go grab them. Just before leaving again, Leo puked right in front of the bar’s door. That was our experience in Caldwell, Idaho.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Love Gang plays Globe Hall on Saturday, September 7.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.