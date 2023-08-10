Ludacris and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Swedish-Latin sensation José González has booked an appearance at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 26. Tickets are $29-$69 and also go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBLUEBIRD THEATER
The Pink Party: C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $20
That Mexican OT: Lonestar Luchador Tour: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25
Durry: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Leftover Salmon (feat. Peter Rowan): With Banshee Tree (11/24) and Sicard Hollow (11/25), Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $45-$85
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Ludacris: Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75
FOX THEATRE
Emicida: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Random Rab: With Sugar Nova, Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25
ALO: Animal Liberation Orchestra: With Clay Street Unit, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30
GLOBE HALL
May Be Fern: With Sexy Coyote and Nick Rogers, Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15
Bobby Amulet: With Water on the Thirsty Ground, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $15
Esmé Patterson: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Heavy Diamond Ring: With Jess Parsons and Desert Child, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $18-$22
GOTHIC THEATRE
Sturniolo Triplets: Let’s Trip: The Versus Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $49
Cattle Decapitation: With Immolation, Sanguisugabogg and Castrator, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$30
HI-DIVE
Coastless Creatives presents: Loser's Club: With Fun Machine, Gartener and Insomniac Drives, Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Pennysick: With Polysanto and Jamin Jimi, Sat., Sept. 23, 5 p.m., $14
grentperez: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $23-$95
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Helleborus: With Lacerated, Ob Nixilis, and Boor, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $13
Party Cannon: With Unidad Trauma and Inoculation, Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18
One Flew West presents: Cock Pushup ( A Tribute to Tenacious D): With Bury Mia and The Losers Club, Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15
Cathedral Bells: With Hex Cassette and Julian St. Nightmare, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Keep Flying: With Capture This and Flora de la Luna, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $15
The Red Pears: With Mexican Slum Rats and 60 juno, Mon., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $15
Armand Hammer: We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, The Physical Experence: Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $20
Idontknowjeffery: 5150 Tour: With Black Smurf, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20
Samiam: With Better Than Dead and Hospital Socks, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $25
MEOW WOLF
Arkells: With Robert DeLong, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $28
Sam Gellaitry (DJ Set): Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $23
Polyrhythmics: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20.
The Kiffness: 2023 North American Tour: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $20
Cristoph: Open to Close Tour: Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Tinashe & Shygirl: With UNiiQU3, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Stephen Sanchez: With Stephen Day, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $30
Level Up: Seance Tour 2023: With Drinkurwater, Green Matter and Bruer, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $25
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE! 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $22-$27
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Musical Box: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$60
José González: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $29-$69
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Yard Art: With Moonlight Bloom, Totem Pocket and Fly Anamita, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Fall of Troy: With Greyhaven and Zeta, Sat., Sept. 23, 6 p.m., $25
Knuckle Puck: With Real Friends, One Step Closer and Arm's Length, Fri., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $33
Atlus: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $20
