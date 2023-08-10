Navigation
Ludacris and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Mark your calendars: we also have psychedelic DJ Random Rab coming to the Fox in October, and Leftover Salmon playing Boulder Theater in November.
August 10, 2023
Ludacris will be at the Mission Ballroom in November with Nelly. Miles Chrisinger
Ludacris has a show at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 20. Tickets are $59.75-$99.75 and go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

Swedish-Latin sensation José González has booked an appearance at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 26. Tickets are $29-$69 and also go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Pink Party: C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $20
That Mexican OT: Lonestar Luchador Tour: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25
Durry: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $20

BOULDER THEATER
Leftover Salmon (feat. Peter Rowan): With Banshee Tree (11/24) and Sicard Hollow (11/25), Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $45-$85

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Ludacris: Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75

FOX THEATRE
Emicida: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Random Rab: With Sugar Nova, Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25
ALO: Animal Liberation Orchestra: With Clay Street Unit, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30

GLOBE HALL
May Be Fern: With Sexy Coyote and Nick Rogers, Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15
Bobby Amulet: With Water on the Thirsty Ground, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $15
Esmé Patterson: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Heavy Diamond Ring: With Jess Parsons and Desert Child, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $18-$22

GOTHIC THEATRE
Sturniolo Triplets: Let’s Trip: The Versus Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $49
Cattle Decapitation: With Immolation, Sanguisugabogg and Castrator, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$30

HI-DIVE
Coastless Creatives presents: Loser's Club: With Fun Machine, Gartener and Insomniac Drives, Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE
Pennysick: With Polysanto and Jamin Jimi, Sat., Sept. 23, 5 p.m., $14
grentperez: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $23-$95

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Helleborus: With Lacerated, Ob Nixilis, and Boor, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $13
Party Cannon: With Unidad Trauma and Inoculation, Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18
One Flew West presents: Cock Pushup ( A Tribute to Tenacious D): With Bury Mia and The Losers Club, Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15
Cathedral Bells: With Hex Cassette and Julian St. Nightmare, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Keep Flying: With Capture This and Flora de la Luna, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $15
The Red Pears: With Mexican Slum Rats and 60 juno, Mon., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $15
Armand Hammer: We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, The Physical Experence: Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $20
Idontknowjeffery: 5150 Tour: With Black Smurf, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20
Samiam: With Better Than Dead and Hospital Socks, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $25

MEOW WOLF
Arkells: With Robert DeLong, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $28
Sam Gellaitry (DJ Set): Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $23
Polyrhythmics: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20.
The Kiffness: 2023 North American Tour: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $20
Cristoph: Open to Close Tour: Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
 Tinashe & Shygirl: With UNiiQU3, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Stephen Sanchez: With Stephen Day, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $30
Level Up: Seance Tour 2023: With Drinkurwater, Green Matter and Bruer, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $25

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE! 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $22-$27

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Musical Box: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$60
José González: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $29-$69

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Yard Art: With Moonlight Bloom, Totem Pocket and Fly Anamita, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Fall of Troy: With Greyhaven and Zeta, Sat., Sept. 23, 6 p.m., $25
Knuckle Puck: With Real Friends, One Step Closer and Arm's Length, Fri., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $33
Atlus: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $20

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
