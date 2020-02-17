The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, who release their new album Naked Garden in March, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, while Machine Head is at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Young Dolph and Key Glock at Summit, Donavon Frankenreiter at the Bluebird Theater and Molly Tuttle at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Alter Bridge
$33.50-$36, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Young Dolph and Key Glock
$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Dirty Honey
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
William Duvall (of Alice in Chains)
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Machine Head
$32.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Spinphony
$20, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Jungle Giants
$16.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Westerlies
$10-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Tall Heights
$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real
$36-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hed PE
$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Crobot
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Joan
$13, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Donavon Frankenreiter
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chris Jacobs Band and Della Mae
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Shanna in a Dress
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Eliot Lipp
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Aaron Goldberg Trio
$20-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Molly Tuttle
$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
