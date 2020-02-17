 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
William Duvall of Alice in Chains plays an acoustic set at Lost Lake tonight.EXPAND
William Duvall of Alice in Chains plays an acoustic set at Lost Lake tonight.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 17, 2020 | 5:55am
Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, who release their new album Naked Garden in March, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, while Machine Head is at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Young Dolph and Key Glock at Summit, Donavon Frankenreiter at the Bluebird Theater and Molly Tuttle at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Alter Bridge
$33.50-$36, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Young Dolph and Key Glock
$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Dirty Honey
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

William Duvall (of Alice in Chains)
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Machine Head
$32.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Spinphony
$20, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Jungle Giants
$16.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Westerlies
$10-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Tall Heights
$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real
$36-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hed PE
$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Crobot
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Joan
$13, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Donavon Frankenreiter
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Jacobs Band and Della Mae
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Shanna in a Dress
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Eliot Lipp
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Aaron Goldberg Trio
$20-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Molly Tuttle
$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

