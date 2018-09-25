Luke Bryan One of Four Country Jam Festival Headliners

Luke Bryan is one of the headliners at the Country Jam Festival.

In 2018, 90,000 country-music fans flooded into the Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction for the Country Jam Festival.

The event is back this year for its 28th edition and has announced its headliners. On the bill: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town and Alabama. The 2019 festival will take place June 13 to 16.

Tickets are on sale now. Today, September 25 only, four-day general admission tickets will cost $99, reserve tickets start at $360, and VIP packages start at $720. After that one-day deal, prices go up.

For more information, tickets and camping packages, go to the Country Jam website.