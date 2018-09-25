 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Luke Bryan is one of the headliners at the Country Jam Festival.
Luke Bryan is one of the headliners at the Country Jam Festival.
Aaron Thackeray

Luke Bryan One of Four Country Jam Festival Headliners

Kyle Harris | September 25, 2018 | 8:11am
AA

In 2018, 90,000 country-music fans flooded into the Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction for the Country Jam Festival.

The event is back this year for its 28th edition and has announced its headliners. On the bill: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town and Alabama. The 2019 festival will take place June 13 to 16.

Tickets are on sale now. Today, September 25 only, four-day general admission tickets will cost $99, reserve tickets start at $360, and VIP packages start at $720. After that one-day deal, prices go up.

For more information, tickets and camping packages, go to the Country Jam website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >