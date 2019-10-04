 


    Herban Planet
Thundercat opens for Mac DeMarco at Red Rocks on Sunday.EXPAND
Thundercat opens for Mac DeMarco at Red Rocks on Sunday.
Roger Ho
Roger Ho

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 4, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's been a busy summer at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and its season continues with Snails and Kill the Noise tonight and Mac DeMarco on Sunday, while Dropkick Murphys and Clutch are at 1STBANK Center tomorrow. This weekend's lineup includes Bastille at Mission Ballroom, Amon Amarth at Fillmore Auditorium, Tinariwen at Gothic Theatre and Breckenridge Brewery’s 29th Anniversary Hootenanny with the Disco Biscuits, Mandolin Orange, the Jauntee and more.  Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Snails and Kill the Noise
$40-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bastille
$55-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Amon Amarth
$37.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Knocked Loose
$22/$25, 6 p.m., Summit

Ride
$25.$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tinariwen
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Flor
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dopapod
$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Dropkick Murphys and Clutch
$29.95-$49.95, 6:15 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Chris Lake and Fisher
$27.50-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Marisela and Amanda Miguel
$55-$150, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Clairo
$22.50/$27.50, 7 p.m., Summit

Marc Rebillet
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Breckenridge Brewery’s 29th Anniversary Hootenanny
$45/$100, 12:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton

The Drunken Hearts
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Sides

Barns Courtney
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle
$25/$27, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Horse Feathers
$15-$18, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Benny Golson Quartet
$20-$40, 6 p.m., Dazzle

The Early November
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Mac DeMarco
$33.99-$68.99, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
$29-$105, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Badflower
$19/$21, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sabrina Claudio
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Injury Reserve
$15.95/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hoodie Allen
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

