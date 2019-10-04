The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's been a busy summer at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and its season continues with Snails and Kill the Noise tonight and Mac DeMarco on Sunday, while Dropkick Murphys and Clutch are at 1STBANK Center tomorrow. This weekend's lineup includes Bastille at Mission Ballroom, Amon Amarth at Fillmore Auditorium, Tinariwen at Gothic Theatre and Breckenridge Brewery’s 29th Anniversary Hootenanny with the Disco Biscuits, Mandolin Orange, the Jauntee and more. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
Snails and Kill the Noise
$40-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bastille
$55-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Amon Amarth
$37.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Knocked Loose
$22/$25, 6 p.m., Summit
Ride
$25.$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tinariwen
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Flor
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dopapod
$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Dropkick Murphys and Clutch
$29.95-$49.95, 6:15 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Chris Lake and Fisher
$27.50-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Marisela and Amanda Miguel
$55-$150, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Clairo
$22.50/$27.50, 7 p.m., Summit
Marc Rebillet
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Breckenridge Brewery’s 29th Anniversary Hootenanny
$45/$100, 12:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton
The Drunken Hearts
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Sides
Barns Courtney
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle
$25/$27, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Horse Feathers
$15-$18, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Benny Golson Quartet
$20-$40, 6 p.m., Dazzle
The Early November
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
Mac DeMarco
$33.99-$68.99, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
$29-$105, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Badflower
$19/$21, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sabrina Claudio
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Injury Reserve
$15.95/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hoodie Allen
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
