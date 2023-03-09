Macklemore, Between the Buried and Me and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Navigation
March 9, 2023 6:00AM

Macklemore is back for more! Macklemore / facebook
Macklemore is on tour promoting his just-released album BEN, and will be at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, October 3. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 and go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Between the Buried and Me will stop at the Ogden Theatre on Monday, July 3, where the band will play its sixth studio album, The Parallax II: Future Sequence, in its entirety. Tickets are $25-$30, and go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Snoop Dogg: H.S. Reunion Tour 2023: With Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort, Wed., July 12, 6 p.m., $39.50-$249.50
Lionel Richie: Sing a Song All Night Long: With Earth, Wind & Fire, Tue., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $40.95-$500.95

BELLCO THEATRE
RuPaul's Drag Show: Werq The World 2023: Wed., July 12, 8 p.m., $59.95-$109.95
Pepe Aguilar: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

THE BLACK BOX
Sunday School: Session 003 - AUX Tracks: With Instructor: Kial, Sun., March 26, 4 p.m., $30
Infinite Harmonies presents: PhLo (Actualize Visuals): With Mantra Sounds, Indobeats, Shiresound and Huck.Jorris, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Abelation: With Cambot, Frostbyte and Brotha Nature, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Nic Baker: With Villager, Soukii and SEER, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Lost 80’s Live: With Wang Chung, Missing Persons, General Public, Naked Eyes, Animotion, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, Kon Kan and Bow Wow Wow, Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$109.95

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Logic: The College Park Tour: With Juicy J, Mon., June 19, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$75

FOX THEATRE
The Green House Band: With Liver Down The River and The Buzz, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Snail Mail: With Water From Your Eyes and Dazy, Tue., April 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$29.50
Banshee Tree: With Mr. Mota and High Step Society, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Rico Nasty: With Omeretta the Great, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Twisted Pine: With Fireside Collective, Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., $16-$18

GLOBE HALL
Aurora Hills: With Manny and MMP, Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $14
Walden: With Plain Faraday and Blankslat, Sat., April 15, 8:30 p.m., $15
Sinking Season: With Sunfish, FLAK and Lu Lagoon, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $14
Bankrol Hayden: The 29 Tour: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$54
Arts Fishing Club: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $20
Kainalu: Ginseng Hourglass Album Tour: Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $15-$17

HI-DIVE
Sinistarr: With DJ Shannon Von Kelly and Funk Hunk, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $5-$10
Muscle Beach: With Endless Nameless and Limbwrecker, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Lu Lagoon (Album Release): With Pictoria Vark and Rose Variety, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Candy Apple: With Destiny Bond, Zero Function, Crime Lab and Supreme Joy, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Blink 90210: With hellocentral and Radio Fluke., Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Dylan Earl: With Esther Rose, Brianna Straut and DJ Cowboy Cooper, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers Celebrating 11 Years Of BBGT: With Don Chicharrón and The Knew, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Julian St. Nightmare: With Antibroth and Dream Of Industry, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ringo Deathstarr: With Pleasure Venom, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Spike Hellis: With Candy Apple, Moon 17 and Sell Farm, Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Possessed by Paul James: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18

LEVITT PAVILION
Los Lonely Boys: Brotherhood Tour: With The Altons and Thee Sinseers, Sun., July 30, 7 p.m.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Aquadolls: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $16
Sam MacPherson: Mon., May 8, 8 p.m., $16
The Regular: With The Darling Suns and Seth Beamer (solo set), Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $15
Spacecorpse: With Grave Dancer, Awake in Ashes and Fetal Embalment, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $12
Bayonne: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $16
Olivia Jean: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $18

MARQUIS THEATER
ToonMac: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $20
Unotheactivist: The Shyne Tour: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $26.50
Sugar: The Nu-metal Party: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $18
Loveless: World Tour: Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $20
Cub Sport: Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $18
Benson Boone: The Pulse Tour: Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $25

MEOW WOLF
Adam Deitch: 'Take Your Time' Album Release Party: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $20
Covet: With Scarypoolparty and Alto Palo, Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $30
Fleetmac Wood: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m.; Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $29.50
Strawberry Girls: With Body Thief, Standards and Tang, Tue., April 18, 6:30 p.m., $22
Freddy Todd: With Ujuu and Sinistarr, Wed., April 19, 9 p.m., $20
Poranguí: Beauty Way (Album Release Party): With Liquid Bloom, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $35
True Widow: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $20
Dezron Douglas: Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $25
PHEOPS: David Phipps (of STS9), Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $29.50

MISSION BALLROOM
CNCO: Tue., June 6, 7 p.m., $49.50
Macklemore: The BEN Tour 2023: Tue., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
The Dendrites: With Monkey, Skank Williams, All Waffle Trick and Dammit Jim, Fri., March 31, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Fell Harvest (Album Release): With When Darkness Falls and Proof of Life, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $12-$18

NUMBER 38
Rolling Harvest Band: Thu., March 23, 6 p.m., free
Lexi Weege & JJ Slater: With Venture Still, Fri., March 24, 5 p.m., free
DJ Miggy: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., free
Mile High Startups & Music: With High Lonesome, Fri., March 31, 4 p.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
Powerwolf: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $67.50
Ruel: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $35-$79.50
Between the Buried and Me: The Parallax II Tour: With Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil, Mon., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
Sammy Rae & the Friends: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$45

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Shadow & Light: A Multimedia Sound & Video Experience: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $10
40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band): Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20

ORIENTAL THEATER
Pixy: Karma Is a B Tour: Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $20-$500

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Fab Four performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul: Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$64.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dirty Heads: Island Glow: With Lettuce and Tropidelic, Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., TBA
Gov't Mule presents: Dark Side of the Mule: With Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Mon., Aug. 7, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Klan: Todo y Nada Tour: With Snow Tha Product and Tornillo, Sun., Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

SKYLARK LOUNGE
The Savage Blush (Album Release Show): With Wave Decay and Keef Duster, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Party: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $20-$35
Soulja Boy: Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $35

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
