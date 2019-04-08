 


Maggie Rogers plays two nights at the Ogden Theatre this week.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 8, 2019 | 5:55am
Maggie Rogers rolls into Denver for two nights at the Ogden Theatre (she'll also be back in September to headline the new Mission Ballroom), while Eric B. & Rakim play across town at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Acid Mothers Temple at Larimer Lounge, Soccer Mommy at the Fox Theatre, and Wishbone Ash at Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Acid Mothers Temple
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Maggie Rogers (also April 10)
$30-$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Eric B & Rakim
$43.50-$79.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

James Supercave
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

The Movielife
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Trickster (ft. Miles Okazaki)
$15-$19, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Simone Dinnerstein
$10-$40, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Soccer Mommy
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Burna Boy
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

DeVotchKa
Free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout

Wishbone Ash
$30-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Boy Harsher
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Earl Sweatshirt & Friends
TBA, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Anything Box
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

William Clark Green
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Blac Rabbit
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Rob Mullins Trio
$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

