The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Maggie Rogers rolls into Denver for two nights at the Ogden Theatre (she'll also be back in September to headline the new Mission Ballroom), while Eric B. & Rakim play across town at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Acid Mothers Temple at Larimer Lounge, Soccer Mommy at the Fox Theatre, and Wishbone Ash at Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 8
Acid Mothers Temple
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, APRIL 9
Maggie Rogers (also April 10)
$30-$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Eric B & Rakim
$43.50-$79.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
James Supercave
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
The Movielife
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Trickster (ft. Miles Okazaki)
$15-$19, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
Simone Dinnerstein
$10-$40, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Soccer Mommy
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Burna Boy
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
DeVotchKa
Free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout
Wishbone Ash
$30-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Boy Harsher
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
Earl Sweatshirt & Friends
TBA, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Anything Box
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
William Clark Green
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Blac Rabbit
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Rob Mullins Trio
$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
