Concerts Maisie Peters Brings The Good Witch to the Ogden Theatre British pop singer Maisie Peters plays the Ogden on September 7. By Julianna O'Clair September 5, 2023 British pop singer Maisie Peters plays the Ogden on September 7. Alice Moitié

No, her songs don't contain incantations, spells or manifestations, and listening to her album won't help you get the attention of your crush. But every track is embedded with Peters's personal brand of magic, which captures raw, intimate moments of the young singer's life and, through sincere, airy vocals and playful melodies, transforms them into universally understood experiences.



That magic is even present in her older work. By age twelve, the British singer was writing her own songs, music inspired by literary characters and such lyrical writers as



Since that inspirational self-start, Peters's mass of fans — and equally impressive discography — has only grown. In 2021 she released nine original songs for the second season soundtrack of the British comedy series . That same year the young singer was snapped up by You Signed Up For This.



"Myself and Ed Sheeran had a lot of mutual friends," Peters says, explaining how she connected with the acclaimed ginger. "And they told him I was pretty good and he invited me to come up to where he lived and work with him. We wrote a few songs and just really got on as friends and collaborators. Once we'd done that he asked if I wanted to work with him in a more professional capacity, and I obviously said yes."



Her reverence for Sheeran, both as a friend and boss, is obvious in their every interaction. She was even a special guest artist for most of the shows on Sheeran's tour titled +–=÷x, aka Mathematics, which ran from April to early September of this year. Peters's Instagram and TikTok reveal a host of adrenaline-fueled post-show shenanigans, including



But despite the chaos of opening stadium shows and working with a mega pop star, Peters hasn't shirked the duties of her blossoming career. In 2022 she released a scattering of poignant hits, The Good Witch, which released in June. She even dyed her hair bleach-blonde (and despite what she chronicled in her single "Blonde," it wasn't because of her breakup), losing a bit of the girl-next-door look she donned during her You Signed Up For This era.



While You Signed Up For This was a coming-to-age lament, The Good Witch is, at its core, a break-up album. With lyrics such as, "I'm the best thing that almost happened to you," the album is sassy and a little biting, but still maintains Peters's unique sound and drippy, nostalgic style.



"I think [this album] is more cohesive than the first," Peters says. "It's simultaneously bigger and I think it has a wider range. But I think in many ways it's the older sister — two years — and it definitely follows in [the first album's] footsteps. I didn't want to redesign what I do and how I do it...so it really is just a continuation of that and who that person was."



Like her older work, the new album is a time capsule, displaying the tumultuous emotions Peters experienced in 2022. Her songwriting process is flowing and unrestrained, allowing her to embed raw sincerity in every lyric. Even Peters is drawn into the powerful narrative of her own writing: the music transports her back in time as she performs.



"There are definitely some songs more than others where I feel like I'm reliving a moment in time," Peters says. "My new album definitely has that. It really strongly takes me back to where I was when I wrote it or where I was when the situation was happening." But for Peters, the memories her music evokes aren't tied to negative emotions — they just represent who she was and what she was feeling at the time.



But what makes performing magical for Peters isn't her music's ability to catapult her to a different time — it's her audience. She loves watching fans absorb her lyrics and "seeing them have their own memories for a song," she says.



"I'm just the vessel for those memories. I think it's so cool that people have all their own experiences and lives held up against this music and we sort of soundtrack that and that's such an honor."



