Legendary Latin-Rock Band Maná Ignites Red Rocks: Review

After a nine-month break from being on the road, Mexican pop-rock band Maná is back and more united than ever for its eleventh concert tour, the Vivir Sin Aire North América Tour. For nearly forty years, the four-piece has traveled the globe to perform such classic hits as "Oye Mi Amor" and "Rayando el Sol" to millions of fans. And fans at Red Rocks got to soak it all up on September 10.
"It's a great privilege to be in this sacred place. Truly, you have no idea how it makes us feel to be here. Tonight, we're going all out," Olvera said in Spanish, as he soaked in the ecstatic crowd. "For the history of Maná, this place is memorable, so we're going to do it again awesome."
Not only did "De Pies a Cabaza" have colorful visuals that aided the vast selection of instruments, but had the entire venue singing along and screaming their hearts out. Such songs as "Eres Mi Religión" and "El Reloj Cucú" provided emotional moments of gratitude and commemoration for mothers and fathers that sacrificed their livelihoods in order to provide for their households, which are the key inspirations for both tracks.
Jay Andrix to perform "Calvados En Un Bar" alongside the band. González performed a five-minute solo that involved non-stop drumming, tricks with the drumsticks and multiple hits at the gong while the audience gave him a standing ovation.
Regardless if you know the lyrics or not, Maná is a powerful force that unites many together with its groovy rhythms, powerful lyricism and a fearlessness of being proud of its Latin American origin, which is needed more than ever.
See more photos from the show below:
