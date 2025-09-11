 Maná Red Rocks Concert Ignited With Latin American Pride: Review | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Legendary Latin-Rock Band Maná Ignites Red Rocks: Review

Maná delivered a powerful, emotionally charged performance at Red Rocks that put Latin American pride front and center.
September 11, 2025
Image: Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Maná was formed in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1981 under the name Sombrero Verde. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After a nine-month break from being on the road, Mexican pop-rock band Maná is back and more united than ever for its eleventh concert tour, the Vivir Sin Aire North América Tour. For nearly forty years, the four-piece has traveled the globe to perform such classic hits as "Oye Mi Amor" and "Rayando el Sol" to millions of fans. And fans at Red Rocks got to soak it all up on September 10.
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
The Vivir Sin Aire tour (2025–2026) supports Latina entrepreneurs through the Latinas Luchonas initiative.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
As the most successful Latin American band of all time that has sold over 45 million records worldwide, Maná continues to make history, most recently as the first Spanish-language band to be nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in February. Members of Maná include vocalist and frontman Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros.
click to enlarge Fans packed Red Rocks.
Fans packed Red Rocks.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
At Red Rocks, the band was welcomed by a sold-out crowd of fans from countries such as Mexico, Colombia and Honduras. Flickering lights lit up the amphitheater before Vallín played the electric guitar and Olvera walked onto the stage for the opener, "Dejame Entrar."
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
The band officially became Maná in 1986, inspired by the Polynesian word for “positive energy.”
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
The energy-led performance was driven by incredible vocals, interactions with fans and a whole lot of dance breaks from band members. Once Maná wrapped up the first song, Olvera took a moment to speak to predominately-Latino Red Rocks attendees.

"It's a great privilege to be in this sacred place. Truly, you have no idea how it makes us feel to be here. Tonight, we're going all out," Olvera said in Spanish, as he soaked in the ecstatic crowd. "For the history of Maná, this place is memorable, so we're going to do it again awesome."
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Their breakthrough album ¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños? (1992) sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Not only did "De Pies a Cabaza" have colorful visuals that aided the vast selection of instruments, but had the entire venue singing along and screaming their hearts out. Such songs as "Eres Mi Religión" and "El Reloj Cucú" provided emotional moments of gratitude and commemoration for mothers and fathers that sacrificed their livelihoods in order to provide for their households, which are the key inspirations for both tracks.
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
They’ve sold over 45 million albums globally.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Maná's ability to seamlessly blend progressive rock, Latin pop and reggae, amongst other genres, into its four-to-five-minute songs is impressive. The use of personal experiences, collaboration and commitment to discussing global and political issues amplifies the band's emotionally charged storytelling throughout its discography.
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Maná has won four Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Harmonica solos, sing-a-longs in an amphitheater lit-up by cell phone flashlights and many shoutouts to the "friendly" people of Denver progressed throughout the show, with Maná inviting local guitarist Jay Andrix to perform "Calvados En Un Bar" alongside the band. González performed a five-minute solo that involved non-stop drumming, tricks with the drumsticks and multiple hits at the gong while the audience gave him a standing ovation.
click to enlarge Fans packed Red Rocks early.
Fans were engaged all night long.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
After an outfit change, Olvera sang a cover of Vicente Fernández's 1969 classic track. "El Rey," which had many Mexicanos, like myself, swelling with pride for their heritage. As he returned to the band's own work, Olvera's powerful vocals echoed clearly across Red Rocks, with many touched by his commitment to performing heartfelt songs authentically. "En el mule de San Blás" was supposed to be the final song of the night, but after the crowd's chanting of "otra" ("another one" in Spanish), Maná came out to perform "Labios Compartidos."
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
The band’s lineup includes Fher Olvera (vocals), Alex González (drums), Sergio Vallín (guitar), and Juan Calleros (bass).
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
During the grand finale, Olvera, Vallín and Calleros stepped off the stage to greet fans while holding onto the final moments of the first night of Vivir Sin Aire North America Tour in Colorado. After the show, the band received a well-deserved standing ovation as they bowed to the crowd. Vallín tossed guitar picks and González threw more drum sticks to the crowd as mementos of the spectacular night.

Regardless if you know the lyrics or not, Maná is a powerful force that unites many together with its groovy rhythms, powerful lyricism and a fearlessness of being proud of its Latin American origin, which is needed more than ever.

See more photos from the show below:
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Their song “Rayando el Sol” is considered one of the most iconic Latin rock anthems.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Maná was the first Latin band to sell out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for seven consecutive nights.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Maná’s Amar es Combatir (2006) debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, a rare feat for a Spanish-language album.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
They’ve collaborated with artists like Shakira, Santana, and Juanes.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
The band’s music blends rock, pop, reggae, ska, and Latin rhythms.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Their 2002 album Revolución de Amor featured political and social themes, including indigenous rights.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
Maná was inducted into the Latin Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Maná on stage at Red Rocks for night one of two of their performances.
The band founded the Selva Negra Foundation to support environmental causes.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.
Image: Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez is a Westword editorial intern. He is a rising junior at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism double majoring in Journalism and Latino/a Studies with a minor in Political Science. Alexander’s work has been featured at CR Fashion Book, The Daily Northwestern, STITCH Magazine, North by Northwestern and Gente Fina. His work has won awards for Best Written News Story and Cultural Criticism on a regional and national scale by the Society of Professional Journalists. Alexander loves to travel, thrift, listen to over 50 genres of music, talk pop culture and spend time with loved ones.
A message from Music Editor Emily Ferguson: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Colorado Springs Is About to Be Hit With a Tornado of Bands

Music Festivals

Colorado Springs Is About to Be Hit With a Tornado of Bands

By Justin Criado
Image: Rare, Unseen Rolling Stones Photos to Debut in Denver

Photos

Rare, Unseen Rolling Stones Photos to Debut in Denver

By Emily Ferguson
Image: The Most-Anticipated Red Rocks Shows This Fall

Venues

The Most-Anticipated Red Rocks Shows This Fall

By Emily Ferguson
Image: SarahFest Should Be the DIY Event of the Summer This Weekend

Events

SarahFest Should Be the DIY Event of the Summer This Weekend

By Emily Ferguson
Image: SarahFest Should Be the DIY Event of the Summer This Weekend

Events

SarahFest Should Be the DIY Event of the Summer This Weekend

By Emily Ferguson
Image: Tradition Is the Latest Local Post-Hardcore Band You Need to Know About

Concert Previews

Tradition Is the Latest Local Post-Hardcore Band You Need to Know About

By Justin Criado
Image: Rare, Unseen Rolling Stones Photos to Debut in Denver

Photos

Rare, Unseen Rolling Stones Photos to Debut in Denver

By Emily Ferguson
Image: Colorado Springs Is About to Be Hit With a Tornado of Bands

Music Festivals

Colorado Springs Is About to Be Hit With a Tornado of Bands

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation