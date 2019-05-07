Mandy Yoches of The Hell Knows on Her "Jameson Days"

Mandy Yoches: “I’ve come a long way since my time in Tijuana Pillbox. Those were my 'Jameson Days,' and though the memories are hazy, that period bore witness to some of my most epic falls on and off the stage. From 2007 to 2009, Tijuana Pillbox wreaked havoc on the venues of Denver. I was always bouncing around on stage, never with very much grace. There were times I fell onto the floor at the Lion’s Lair, and once I went over an amp at the Larimer Lounge while wearing petticoats and sporting a fake beard.

“But the highest fall was when we sold out the Bluebird Theater for the second time. At the end of the show, friends chanted, ‘STAGE DIVE, STAGE DIVE, STAGE DIVE!’ After not enough hesitation, I went for it, but no one was expecting it, and I landed flat on the floor. What more can you expect from a 22-year-old bartender who was just finding out about rock-star mentality? With those days long behind me, I’ve learned to stay on my feet, and I still play some TJP originals during my monthly night at the Goosetown Tavern.”

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows will be at the Goosetown Tavern on May 15.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.