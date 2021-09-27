Support Us

Marty Jones Selling Compilation to Help Pints for Prostates

September 27, 2021

Proceeds from Marty Jones's new compilation, Brewed Gold, are going to help Pints for Prostates throughout September.
In 2008, beer journalist Rick Lyke started Pints for Prostates as a grassroots campaign to raise awareness among men about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection in fighting the disease.

Lyke, who was diagnosed at 47 and successfully treated for prostate cancer, wanted to get the word out that men should start talking to the doctor about prostate cancer screening at age 40 — or 35 if they have a family history of the disease or are part of a high-risk group.

Pints for Prostates has long held its annual Denver Rare Beers Tasting fundraisers, but the organization had to cancel last year’s fundraiser and this year’s event, which was slated for earlier in September.

“The Denver Rare Beer Tasting is a very important event for us,” Lyke says. “Having to cancel it in 2020 and 2021 has really disrupted our ability to reach men through the universal language of beer. So we're fortunate to work with Marty Jones on this project as a creative way to build awareness and help fund our efforts.
Jones, a longtime Colorado craft beer ambassador and writer of beer-minded music for the past 25 years, stepped in to help Pints for Prostates with Brewed Gold, his new ten-song compilation of most popular beer songs, including “Match Made in Milwaukee,” “Maintaining a 2.0,” “Too Much Talk (Too Little Drinking)” and “Hellbound Party Train.” Jones will donate100 percent of sales in September, from the compilation, which costs $10, to Pints for Prostates.

“It's a really good cause,” Jones says. “I just found out after talking to Rick about getting this going that a friend of mind who’s in the beer trade has been diagnosed with it. It just kind of hit home, and it was more of a reason to do it. I'm just trying to get the word out and see if I can raise a few humble dollars for their cause, but more importantly, get more attention out there so will people step up on the test.”

Jones says Pints for Prostates has been focusing on men in the craft beer trade but also women who have men in their lives and want to make sure they get tested.

“Males are kind of notorious for putting off visits to the doctor,” Jones says. “It could be in our DNA in some fashion. I’m just trying to get the word out, and I figured I’d put my little compilation to use somehow.”
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.
