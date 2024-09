Mary J. Blige Coming to Denver on the For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige Denver Tickets

click to enlarge Mary J. Blige will be at Ball Arena in Denver on February 25. Live Nation

Mary J. Blige Tour Dates

It's going to be a family affair. Mary J. Blige just announced the For My Fans Tour , which will see the global superstar perform across 27 cities from January 30 tthrough April 14. The tour, which follows the November 15 release of her new album,, will stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday, February 25, with openers NE-YO and Mario “I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in announcing the tourt. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album,on November 15 ahead of this tour is really special to me.”Blige, who is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class on October 19, is known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, with eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy awards (and 37 nominations), an Emmy award and two Academy Award nominations.Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1, with an artist pre-sale. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets, beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3.All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, at livenation.com Thu Jan 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro ColiseumFri Jan 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo CenterMon Feb 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaThu Feb 06 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterSat Feb 08 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaTue Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock LiveFri Feb 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterTue Feb 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterFri Feb 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies ArenaTue Feb 25 - Denver - Ball ArenaSat Mar 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit DomeFri Mar 07 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterSat Mar 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterWed Mar 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterFri Mar 14 - Chicago, IL - United CenterSun Mar 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterWed Mar 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaSat Mar 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank CenterMon Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaWed Mar 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaFri Mar 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk HallWed Apr 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide ArenaFri Apr 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank ArenaSun Apr 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterThu Apr 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenFri Apr 11 - Elmont, NY - UBS ArenaMon Apr 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden