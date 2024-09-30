Mary J. Blige Coming to Denver on the For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige just announced the For My Fans Tour, which will see the global superstar perform across 27 cities from January 30 tthrough April 14. The tour, which follows the November 15 release of her new album, Gratitude, will stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday, February 25, with openers NE-YO and Mario.
“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in announcing the tourt. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album, Gratitude, on November 15 ahead of this tour is really special to me.”
Blige, who is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class on October 19, is known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, with eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy awards (and 37 nominations), an Emmy award and two Academy Award nominations.
Mary J. Blige Denver TicketsTickets will be available starting Tuesday, October 1, with an artist pre-sale. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets, beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3.
All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, at livenation.com.
Mary J. Blige Tour DatesThu Jan 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Fri Jan 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Mon Feb 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Thu Feb 06 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sat Feb 08 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tue Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Fri Feb 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tue Feb 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Fri Feb 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Tue Feb 25 - Denver - Ball Arena
Sat Mar 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Fri Mar 07 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Mar 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed Mar 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Mar 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sun Mar 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Mar 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Mar 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Mon Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Mar 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Fri Mar 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
Wed Apr 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Fri Apr 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sun Apr 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Thu Apr 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Apr 11 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
Mon Apr 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
