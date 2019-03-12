This Colorado Bluegrass Band Got a Cruise Ship Gig

For the hill dwellers in Meadow Mountain, playing on a cruise ship might not have been what they had in mind when they first picked up their instruments. The band, now based in Denver, began as a casual summer activity near the up-country town of Minturn, but its members soon found themselves entertaining passengers on the high seas between Boston and Quebec.

"Most of us grew up in Summit and Eagle counties, in the Frisco and Vail area," explains vocalist and mandolin player Jack Dunlevie. "Meadow Mountain is a hill on the backside of Vail. We started out just picking together and busking at the [Vail] farmers' market. We were all close friends. It was pretty informal, and then slowly it got more serious. After a few of us graduated from DU in 2015, we moved in together and decided to try and become a real band.

"The guitar player and I have a mentor named Taylor Kundolf who's from the Vail Valley and is a piano-bar entertainer," continues Dunlevie. "He took us under his wing in high school and taught us music. His studio is at the base of Meadow Mountain, which is where we would spend a lot of our time. He plays a lot of cruise ships, and he got us a gig through his agent. We ended up on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship going between Boston and Quebec. We were the house band, and we played in the middle of the boat every night for a month. It was fun, but we were definitely crowded into a couple tiny rooms in the hull of the ship, and we had to put on a suit to go out in the passenger area. Performers have uniforms that they have to wear.