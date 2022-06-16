Support Us

Music Festivals

Meow Wolf Reveals Location for Vortex Music Festival

June 16, 2022 1:18PM

Meow Wolf has announced the location for its music festival.
When Meow Wolf announced that it was relocating its Vortex Music Festival from Taos to Denver, the location was kept a secret. Today, the immersive hub and Live Nation announced that the festival will take place at brand-new event grounds called the Junk Yard, at 2323 West Mulberry Place.

The music festival, which happens August 5, 6 and 7, will include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses and Maya Jane Coles, as well as local acts such as Neon the Bishop, Mr. Frick, Send/Receive, Peer Review and more. Tickets are available now.

According to the Meow Wolf press release, the Junk Yard "promises a refreshing new experience for attendees in an industrial outdoor space. Reborn from the scrap heaps of a former auto salvage yard, The Junk Yard echoes forth a new vision for live entertainment in the Mile High City."

VORTEX, August 5-7, 2323 West Mulberry Place. Single-day passes start at $69.50; three-day passes start at $198.75. Find more information at vortex.meowwolf.com.
