Meow Wolf Reveals Location for Vortex Music Festival

When Meow Wolf announced that it was relocating its Vortex Music Festival from Taos to Denver, the location was kept a secret. Today, the immersive hub and Live Nation announced that the festival will take place at brand-new event grounds called the Junk Yard, at 2323 West Mulberry Place.
The music festival, which happens August 5, 6 and 7, will include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses and Maya Jane Coles, as well as local acts such as Neon the Bishop, Mr. Frick, Send/Receive, Peer Review and more. Tickets are available now.
According to the Meow Wolf press release, the Junk Yard "promises a refreshing new experience for attendees in an industrial outdoor space. Reborn from the scrap heaps of a former auto salvage yard, The Junk Yard echoes forth a new vision for live entertainment in the Mile High City."
VORTEX, August 5-7, 2323 West Mulberry Place. Single-day passes start at $69.50; three-day passes start at $198.75. Find more information at vortex.meowwolf.com.