Meow Wolf Brings a Music Festival to Town, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Meow Wolf has announced that it's relocating its Vortex music festival from Taos to Denver, with the exact location TBD. But we do know that it will be happening August 5-7 and will include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses and Maya Jane Coles, among others. There will also be shows by local acts such as Mr. Frick, Neon Bishop and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.Halloween will be a blast with everyone's favorite flutist/rapper Lizzo, who is coming to Ball Arena on Monday, October 31. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $191.$trip Love Tour: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50.Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $59.50.The Special Tour: With Latto, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.With MIKE and redveil, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25.Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., free.With BOYO and Smut, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$22.With Shame and Kills Birds, Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.Mon., May 30, 8 p.m., $29.50.Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $52.50-$62.50.With Viagra Boys and Kill Birds, Sat., Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m., $25.Thu., April 28, 9 p.m., $5.With Only Echoes and Electric Condor., Thu., June 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12.With Honey Blazer and Ploom., Wed., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.Sun., June 5, 5 p.m., free.With The Horsetooth Horns, Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., free.Sun., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., free.With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., free.Sat., Sept. 24, 4 p.m., free.Sun., Sept. 25, 4 p.m., free.Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $20-$80. Hayes Carll: Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $22-$100.With Magic Whatever, Tue., June 21, 7 p.m., $18.Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $15.Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $18.Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $15.Thu., June 16, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $49.50.With Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, Maya Jane Coles and more; Fri., Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., $69.50-$90.Mon., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $35-$89.With Suzanne Kraft, Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $19.95-$29.95.With Mondo Cozmo, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35.Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $49.99.Sat., May 14, 9:30 p.m., $59.50.Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $49.Dreamers Are Waiting North American Tour: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $73.50-$133.50.With Noga Erez, Luna and The Mountain Jets (9/28) and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression (9/29), Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $59.95-$125.Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.With The Murlocs and Leah Senior, Wed., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $40-$75.With NERO, Lamorn and Morgin Madison, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $25-$35.Fri., June 24, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$30.Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.With Leprous and Wheel, Wed., Sept. 28, 6 p.m., $35.With The Pamlico Sound., Sat., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.