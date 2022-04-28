Support Us

Meow Wolf Brings a Music Festival to Town, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

April 28, 2022 5:55AM

Lizzo will play Ball Arena on Halloween this year.
Lizzo will play Ball Arena on Halloween this year. Aaron Thackeray
Meow Wolf has announced that it's relocating its Vortex music festival from Taos to Denver, with the exact location TBD. But we do know that it will be happening August 5-7 and will include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses and Maya Jane Coles, among others. There will also be shows by local acts such as Mr. Frick, Neon Bishop and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

Halloween will be a blast with everyone's favorite flutist/rapper Lizzo, who is coming to Ball Arena on Monday, October 31. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA

Daddy Yankee: Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $191.
Karol G: $trip Love Tour: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50.
Five Finger Death Punch: Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $59.50.
Lizzo: The Special Tour: With Latto, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.

BOULDER THEATER

Freddie Gibbs: With MIKE and redveil, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

FOX THEATRE

Dead & Country by Extra Gold: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., free.
Wavves: With BOYO and Smut, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Viagra Boys: With Shame and Kills Birds, Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Dean Lewis: Mon., May 30, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Billy Cobham's Crosswinds Project: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $52.50-$62.50.
Shame: With Viagra Boys and Kill Birds, Sat., Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m., $25.

HI-DIVE
God Save the Queens: Thu., April 28, 9 p.m., $5.
Alamo Black: With Only Echoes and Electric Condor., Thu., June 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Shadowgraphs: With Honey Blazer and Ploom., Wed., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LEVITT PAVILION

Alex Cuba: Sun., June 5, 5 p.m., free.
Head for the Hills: With The Horsetooth Horns, Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., free.
The Band of Heathens: Sun., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., free.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra: With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., free.
Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Sat., Sept. 24, 4 p.m., free.
Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival: Sun., Sept. 25, 4 p.m., free.

LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Polyrhythmics: Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $20-$80. Hayes Carll: Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $22-$100.

MARQUIS THEATER
Starbenders: With Magic Whatever, Tue., June 21, 7 p.m., $18.
Rachel Bailey: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $15.
Girlpool: Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $18.
Upsahl: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $15.

MEOW WOLF

Itchy-O’s 3-night Purification Ceremony: Thu., June 16, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $49.50.
Vortex: With Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, Maya Jane Coles and more; Fri., Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., $69.50-$90.

MISSION BALLROOM

The Driver Era: Mon., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $35-$89.

OGDEN THEATRE

Cut Copy: With Suzanne Kraft, Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $19.95-$29.95.
The Airborne Toxic Event: With Mondo Cozmo, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Reik: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $49.99.
Patton Oswalt: Sat., May 14, 9:30 p.m., $59.50.
Rupi Kaur: Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $49.
Crowded House: Dreamers Are Waiting North American Tour: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $73.50-$133.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tyler Childers: With Noga Erez, Luna and The Mountain Jets (9/28) and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression (9/29), Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $59.95-$125.
Polo & Pan - Cyclorama Tour: Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: With The Murlocs and Leah Senior, Wed., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $40-$75.
deadmau5 presents We Are Friends Tour: With NERO, Lamorn and Morgin Madison, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jackopierce: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Ron McMillon: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Hazel Miller & the Collective: Fri., June 24, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$30.
Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT

Apacalyptica - Cell-0 Tour: With Leprous and Wheel, Wed., Sept. 28, 6 p.m., $35.

YOUR MOM'S HOUSE

Sweet Plot: With The Pamlico Sound., Sat., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
