Meow Wolf Brings a Music Festival to Town, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Halloween will be a blast with everyone's favorite flutist/rapper Lizzo, who is coming to Ball Arena on Monday, October 31. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.
BALL ARENA
Daddy Yankee: Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $191.
Karol G: $trip Love Tour: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50.
Five Finger Death Punch: Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $59.50.
Lizzo: The Special Tour: With Latto, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.
BOULDER THEATER
Freddie Gibbs: With MIKE and redveil, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
FOX THEATRE
Dead & Country by Extra Gold: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., free.
Wavves: With BOYO and Smut, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Viagra Boys: With Shame and Kills Birds, Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Dean Lewis: Mon., May 30, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Billy Cobham's Crosswinds Project: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $52.50-$62.50.
Shame: With Viagra Boys and Kill Birds, Sat., Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m., $25.
HI-DIVE
God Save the Queens: Thu., April 28, 9 p.m., $5.
Alamo Black: With Only Echoes and Electric Condor., Thu., June 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Shadowgraphs: With Honey Blazer and Ploom., Wed., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
LEVITT PAVILION
Alex Cuba: Sun., June 5, 5 p.m., free.
Head for the Hills: With The Horsetooth Horns, Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., free.
The Band of Heathens: Sun., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., free.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra: With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., free.
Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Sat., Sept. 24, 4 p.m., free.
Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival: Sun., Sept. 25, 4 p.m., free.
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Polyrhythmics: Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $20-$80. Hayes Carll: Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $22-$100.
MARQUIS THEATER
Starbenders: With Magic Whatever, Tue., June 21, 7 p.m., $18.
Rachel Bailey: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $15.
Girlpool: Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $18.
Upsahl: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $15.
MEOW WOLF
Itchy-O’s 3-night Purification Ceremony: Thu., June 16, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $49.50.
Vortex: With Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, Maya Jane Coles and more; Fri., Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., $69.50-$90.
MISSION BALLROOM
The Driver Era: Mon., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $35-$89.
OGDEN THEATRE
Cut Copy: With Suzanne Kraft, Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $19.95-$29.95.
The Airborne Toxic Event: With Mondo Cozmo, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Reik: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $49.99.
Patton Oswalt: Sat., May 14, 9:30 p.m., $59.50.
Rupi Kaur: Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $49.
Crowded House: Dreamers Are Waiting North American Tour: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $73.50-$133.50.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tyler Childers: With Noga Erez, Luna and The Mountain Jets (9/28) and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression (9/29), Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $59.95-$125.
Polo & Pan - Cyclorama Tour: Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: With The Murlocs and Leah Senior, Wed., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $40-$75.
deadmau5 presents We Are Friends Tour: With NERO, Lamorn and Morgin Madison, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Jackopierce: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Ron McMillon: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Hazel Miller & the Collective: Fri., June 24, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$30.
Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT
Apacalyptica - Cell-0 Tour: With Leprous and Wheel, Wed., Sept. 28, 6 p.m., $35.
YOUR MOM'S HOUSE
Sweet Plot: With The Pamlico Sound., Sat., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
