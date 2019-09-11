 


    Herban Planet
4
Meow Wolf has announced a three-night dance party in Denver.
Kate Russell, courtesy of Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf Is Throwing a Three-Night Dance Party in Denver

Amber Taufen | September 11, 2019 | 6:55am
AA

Denver's getting used to unusual — and unusually excellent — events thrown by Meow Wolf, even though the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company's Denver outpost is still under construction.

From Kaleidoscape, the hallucinatory dark ride at Elitch Gardens, to a host of gallery shows, plays and other art events sponsored by the company, Meow Wolf has been leaving its marks all over the Denver cultural scene.

The newest venture into that realm is the just-announced Dark Palace, billed as a three-day "Dance Obscura," scheduled for November 22 through 24 at the National Western Complex.

Meow Wolf will present a mix of local celebrities and national headliners to fill out the three nights of partying. The programming echoes the arts company's Taos Vortex music festival, held in August.

Claude VonStroke, Dirt Monkey, Charlesthefirst, Guy Gerber, Oona Dahl and Of the Trees will play alongside the likes of Denver's own Option4 and Mikey Thunder.

While the DJs and producers spin tunes, guests — when they're not on the dance floor — will have a chance to wander through installations by local artists.

Tickets currently run from $19.95 for Sunday's early-bird price to $74.95 for the full weekend price. Get yours at Meow Wolf's website.  

 
Amber Taufen has been writing about people, places and things in Denver since 2005. She works as an editor, writer, and production and process guru out of her home office in the foothills.

