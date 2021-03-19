Mercury Cafe Owner Marilyn Megenity on Why and How She's Selling

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While the real estate listing for Denver venue and restaurant the Mercury Café appeared on LoopNet last weekend, owner Marilyn Megenity had actually been in talks with a restaurant group fifteen months ago about selling her business that she’s run at various locations since the late ‘70s. Then COVID-19 happened.

“We all said, ‘Let's talk in a couple months when this is over,’” Megenity recalls. “After several months, they decided they didn't want to buy another restaurant because they were taking care of the restaurants they own. It's been rough for all of us.”

Megenity was 69 years old during those initial talks. She’s seventy now and is looking for the right person or group of people to buy the Mercury and take good care of it and who would also allow her to continue to be involved. Ideally, she’d like to sell to someone who already loves the Mercury, knows how to run a restaurant and who has owned one.

About three weeks ago, she says she was approached by a potential buyer. She was unclear whether he was a developer or somebody who just flips real estate. Whoever he was, the man made a decent offer on the spot.

“I didn't want to sell to him,” Megenity says. “But I didn't want to be stupid either, because I'm old, and I really looked forward to selling it a year ago to this young group of qualified, really nice people who wanted to keep the Mercury exactly the way it is.”

When the listing, which states the 9,870-square-foot venue is going for $2,000,000, went up last Saturday (when the moon was in Pisces), Megenity says she never expected the response it would get.

“There’s a lot of interest, and I'm grateful for that, and I think that that will help me pick,” she says.

Megenity thinks it probably won’t be until summer or longer before there's a transition.

Megenity bought the building that houses Mercury’s Café's current location at 2199 California in 1990 after having a few bad experiences with landlords at its previous locations in Capitol Hill. She says the landlord there kicked her out on two different occasions because he thought he could just take over her business.

“I'm so glad that I was able to buy this building,” she says of Mercury Café’s current location. “I had bad landlord trouble in restaurants and nightclubs all over Capitol Hill before I bought this building. It taught me that I needed to own the building.”

While Megenity owns her space, she’s still endured many of the same problems that restaurant and venue owners face: slim margins.

“But I also serve organic food, which means I'm spending more money for food than most people are,” she says. “I’m committed to local organic food and farmers.”

Over more than four decades, Megenity says her time running the Mercury has been nothing but fun.

“I'm spoiled by exquisite live music and wordsmiths,” she says. “I've had lots of international acts here. I cherish the local musicians in our city so much and theater people and dancers, all the people who have painted beautiful murals all over the Mercury, and the cooks who really care about food.”

During the pandemic, the Mercury launched an emergency GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over $100,000 so far. Artists have thrown fundraisers. The city has shown up.

“I'm really grateful for the community support that I have received during COVID, or we wouldn't be here,” Megenity says.

The restaurant and venue has been open Fridays through Sundays for food and live entertainment, and starting in April it will be open on Thursdays.