Metallica Announces New Denver Dates...in 2025!

The band is extending its M72 World Tour and will play two nights at Empower Field at Mile High in June 2025.
September 20, 2024
Metallica is coming to Denver next summer with a pair of shows at Empower Field at Mile High.
Metallica is coming to Denver next summer with a pair of shows at Empower Field at Mile High. Courtesy Jeff Yeager
Metallica just keeps riding the lightning.

The planet’s biggest thrash-metal band just announced the continuation of its electric M72 World Tour with the addition of 21 North American dates from May through July in 2025, including two Denver shows, that will extend the legendary run into its third year.

Metallica will take Empower Field at Mile High on June 27 and June 29, 2025. The pair of Colorado shows will be entirely different, too, as the group’s No Repeat Weekends tradition means the set lists and openers change with each performance. For June 27, Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills are on the bill, while Pantera, which currently features touring guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death), as well as Suicidal Tendencies are slotted for the June 29 concert.

Two-night tickets for the newly announced No Repeat Weekends and single-night shows go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. Fan club pre-sales go live on Monday, September 23, at 10 a.m.

Verizon is also offering an exclusive pre-sale for the M72 tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access. For Verizon customers, pre-sale tickets for select shows, including the Denver dates, will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, through 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26. Visit the Verizon website.

Citi, the tour’s official card, is granting cardmembers early access to pre-sale tickets as well, also beginning at 10 a.m.Tuesday, September 24, and running through 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26. For pre-sale details, visit the Citi Entertainment website.

So there’s no excuse not to grab tickets to one, or both, of the shows. For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, visit the official Metallica website.


Good times, good cause

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million in providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs, including the groundbreaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year; over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity; and more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts. Now, that’s metal.

Since officially kicking off the M72 tour over in Amsterdam in April 2023, the same month Metallica released its eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, the band has already played to nearly three million fans. Of course, that number is set to rise during the 2025 leg.

While 72 Seasons is being hailed as a return to form for the thrash originators, Metallica is always more than happy to dive into its legendary catalogue, regularly pulling from its 1980s heyday, the 1991 self-titled mainstream mega-hit (you know, The Black Album) and more modern bangers such as Death Magnetic (2008) to put together unrivaled set lists, further proving that Metallica is still the quintessential metal band...43 years and running.

So come on, jump in the fire!
Justin Criado
Justin Criado is an award-winning journalist and editor, as his pieces have been recognized as some of the best in the West over the years.Inspired by heavy metal and the unusual, Justin’s work has been featured in the Denver Post, Westword, Salt Lake City Weekly, Phoenix New Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. His first collection of essays, Chronicles of Chaos, is out now. Visit justincriado.com to find out more.
