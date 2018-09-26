 


Michael Franti & Spearhead performed at Red Rocks on July 13, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Michael Franti Will Present His New Documentary in Boulder

Kyle Harris | September 26, 2018 | 8:54am
AA

The next time activist musician Michael Franti comes to Colorado, he's bringing more than just a concert to town; he's going to be presenting his new self-directed documentary, Stay Human, which has been making waves on the festival circuit.

"I’ve traveled the globe making music, and throughout the years I’ve always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place," says Franti in a statement. "Struggling with the challenges of the world I began filming my new documentary, Stay Human, telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and STAY HUMAN.”

Franti will introduce the film, follow it up with a Q&A, and also offer an acoustic performance at 8 p.m. November 12 at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street in Boulder.

Tickets, $25 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, on the Boulder Theater website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

