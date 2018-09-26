Michael Franti Will Present His New Documentary in Boulder

The next time activist musician Michael Franti comes to Colorado, he's bringing more than just a concert to town; he's going to be presenting his new self-directed documentary, Stay Human, which has been making waves on the festival circuit.

"I’ve traveled the globe making music, and throughout the years I’ve always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place," says Franti in a statement. "Struggling with the challenges of the world I began filming my new documentary, Stay Human, telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and STAY HUMAN.”

Franti will introduce the film, follow it up with a Q&A, and also offer an acoustic performance at 8 p.m. November 12 at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street in Boulder.

Tickets, $25 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, on the Boulder Theater website.