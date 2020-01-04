 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Mile High Tree in Sculpture Park.EXPAND
The Mile High Tree in Sculpture Park.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@BJohnsonxAR)

Mile High Tree's New Light-Show Playlist Includes a Bounty of Local Musicians

Kyle Harris | January 4, 2020 | 5:40am
AA

The massive Mile High Tree in Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, which will be up through the end of January, just shifted its music selection from holiday tunes (because who hasn't had their fill of those?) to two new playlists that accompany the evening light shows. And the digital graphics of the shows have been ramped up, too, with dancing guitars and dramatic patterns of pixel LED technology choreographed to the music.

The first set — which starts things off at 5:30 p.m. nightly — comprises all Colorado artists; the second includes national acts playing upbeat songs suited for National Western Stock Show season...or maybe just for an impromptu sing-along. During the break between programs, you'll hear the Colorado Symphony playing Charles Denler’s sweeping Portraits of Colorado — An American Symphony No. 1.

The locals-only playlist is a testament to the quality of the state's music scene and includes some of the biggest artists to break out of Denver in the past fifty years:

Related Stories

There's the classic 1978 disco-infused R&B hit  "September," by Earth, Wind & Fire, whose lead singer, Philip Bailey, and former and current members Larry Dunn and Andrew Woolfolk all went to East High School.

One of two official Colorado state songs, "Rocky Mountain High," by John Denver, is on the playlist, but the original state song, "Where the Columbines Grow," didn't make the cut.

"She Is," by The Fray, brings an injection of mid-’00s indie rock — and also raises the question: When will we get new music from the Fray?

"Ho Hey," The Lumineers' mega-hit that put the folk-rocker transplants on the map, will keep tree visitors stomping along.

The two most recently released songs on the all-Colorado playlist are Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' "I Need Never Get Old" (try not to dance to that one) and, from the rising rockers in Wildermiss, "Carry Your Heart."

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

The second playlist includes “Conga,” by Gloria Estefan; “Crazy in Love,” by Beyoncé; “Dancing Queen,” by ABBA; “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” by Whitney Houston; “We Are Family,” by Sister Sledge; “Good Time,” by Alan Jackson; “Any Man of Mine,” by Shania Twain; and “Mountain Music,” by Alabama.

So if you're still trying to get your fill of holiday lights and would appreciate seeing those lights in conjunction with feel-good music — from Colorado and beyond — we recommend heading to Sculpture Park for a free light show or two...or three...(they alternate from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with a show every fifteen minutes). And thanks to the Denver tradition of keeping the lights on through the Stock Show (we're looking at you, City and County Building), you have until January 31 to get with the program at the Mile High Tree, Denver's newest — and, at 110 feet, definitely tallest — holiday attraction. By the end of December, more than 116,000 people had stopped by.

The action starts every night after sunset at Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Admission is free, and adult (and non-adult) beverages are available for purchase.

For more information, go to milehighholidays.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >