Miranda Lambert's Denver Concert Will Be a Wild Card

Country superstar Miranda Lambert, who's currently on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour through fall, isn't taking much time off before embarking on her next jaunt, the Wildcard Tour, which launches in 2020.

That tour, named for Lambert's next album, which drops November 1, will go through 27 cities across North America, including Denver on February 1.

Cody Johnson and the group LANCO will be supporting her for most of the dates, including her Mile High City show at the Pepsi Center.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” says Lambert in a statement. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Concertgoers can donate dog food, treats, pet supplies and cash ahead of the show, which will go to Lambert's MuttNation Foundation that supports shelter pets. Fans can also sign up at the donation points to win a meet and greet with Lambert.

Tickets go on sale on September 27 at Miranda Lambert's website and at Live Nation's.