Molina Speaks Found His Community on Stage at Cafe Nuba

Molina Speaks: “I was sharing the stage with poet and visual artist Day Acoli and a handful of other poets, rappers and vocalists. Legendary artist and arts director Ashara Ekundayo was running Cafe Nuba. This was the first of many features with her. I met her son DJ Cavem that night, and we went on to share countless stages. I met Chris Guillot outside the venue and would later record a dozen or so songs at Cherry Sound Studios. I felt like I’d made it that night!

“It was historic to be performing on Welton Street, in Five Points, on stage with some of my Denver heroes. Rapping over basic-ass beats and doing my spoken word, I caught the buzz looking out at the crowd. These people would become friends and collaborators! I was like, ‘This is tha shit! THIS IS IT!!’... and ten years later it still feels that way. Thank you, Ashara, for giving this Chicano a shot (and some time) in your Black and Beautiful space. One love, Cafe Nuba, por vida!”