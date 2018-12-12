 


4
Molina Speaks Found His Community on Stage at Cafe Nuba
Molina Speaks Found His Community on Stage at Cafe Nuba

Karl Christian Krumpholz | December 12, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Molina Speaks: “I was sharing the stage with poet and visual artist Day Acoli and a handful of other poets, rappers and vocalists. Legendary artist and arts director Ashara Ekundayo was running Cafe Nuba. This was the first of many features with her. I met her son DJ Cavem that night, and we went on to share countless stages. I met Chris Guillot outside the venue and would later record a dozen or so songs at Cherry Sound Studios. I felt like I’d made it that night!

“It was historic to be performing on Welton Street, in Five Points, on stage with some of my Denver heroes. Rapping over basic-ass beats and doing my spoken word, I caught the buzz looking out at the crowd. These people would become friends and collaborators! I was like, ‘This is tha shit! THIS IS IT!!’... and ten years later it still feels that way. Thank you, Ashara, for giving this Chicano a shot (and some time) in your Black and Beautiful space. One love, Cafe Nuba, por vida!”

Molina Speaks released two albums in 2018: ROOT the Film Soundtrack, with DJ Icewater, and Declaration, with his band Roots Rice and Beans. You can find both on Spotify, Bandcamp and Soundcloud.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

