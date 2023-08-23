 Ms. Lauryn Hill Coming to Denver for Miseducation Anniversary Tour With Fugees | Westword
Ms. Lauryn Hill Coming to Denver for Miseducation Anniversary Tour With Fugees

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour hits Denver on November 2.
August 23, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill comes to Denver's Ball Arena on November 2.
Ms. Lauryn Hill comes to Denver's Ball Arena on November 2.
It's been 25 years since Ms. Lauryn Hill made her solo debut with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which earned her ten Grammy nominations and won five of those awards, a first for a woman artist. After releasing the album, Hill embarked on a sold-out worldwide tour.

The seminal neo-soul artist will be hitting the road once more to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that release, this time with her former group, the Fugees. The seventeen-stop tour will land at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, November 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on the anniversary date of the album: Friday, August 25. If you have a Citi card, however, you can access presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, August 23.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill shares in an announcement of the tour. "I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) — about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.

“I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”
